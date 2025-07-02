Zaivio and Create Assistants AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to AI-Powered Business Tools
Frisco, TX, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, an AI-powered ecosystem for small business growth, has entered into a strategic partnership with Create Assistants AI, a company known for its AI-driven solutions that streamline lead management and operational workflows for entrepreneurs and service-based businesses.
Through this collaboration, Create Assistants will maintain a dedicated page within the Zaivio platform, offering users a direct path to explore automation services. Zaivio Consultants will also be able to offer Create Assistants’ services as part of their client solution set, providing an integrated option for those seeking to optimize lead flow and reduce operational complexity.
As part of the partnership, Create Assistants will also feature Zaivio within its own client dashboard, allowing CA users to easily access and incorporate Zaivio’s tools into their broader AI implementation strategies. This cross-platform integration is designed to increase visibility and functionality for both communities while supporting more seamless AI adoption.
“Create Assistants has developed a practical approach to solving real business bottlenecks through automation,” said Tyler Vanarkel, CEO of Create Assistants. “By aligning with Zaivio, we’re creating a more interconnected ecosystem that gives business owners access to the right tools at the right time.”
Create Assistants’ platform leverages AI to automate lead responses, consolidate software tools, and handle repetitive tasks—helping small and mid-sized businesses improve conversion rates and scale more efficiently. The integration with Zaivio supports a shared mission of delivering accessible and effective technology to help businesses grow.
“This is a step toward smarter collaboration, not just more technology,” said MIke Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “Our goal is to create meaningful interoperability between platforms that serve the same audience. We see this partnership as one that benefits consultants, entrepreneurs, and the broader AI adoption landscape.”
The Create Assistants portal within Zaivio is expected to go live later this month.
Through this collaboration, Create Assistants will maintain a dedicated page within the Zaivio platform, offering users a direct path to explore automation services. Zaivio Consultants will also be able to offer Create Assistants’ services as part of their client solution set, providing an integrated option for those seeking to optimize lead flow and reduce operational complexity.
As part of the partnership, Create Assistants will also feature Zaivio within its own client dashboard, allowing CA users to easily access and incorporate Zaivio’s tools into their broader AI implementation strategies. This cross-platform integration is designed to increase visibility and functionality for both communities while supporting more seamless AI adoption.
“Create Assistants has developed a practical approach to solving real business bottlenecks through automation,” said Tyler Vanarkel, CEO of Create Assistants. “By aligning with Zaivio, we’re creating a more interconnected ecosystem that gives business owners access to the right tools at the right time.”
Create Assistants’ platform leverages AI to automate lead responses, consolidate software tools, and handle repetitive tasks—helping small and mid-sized businesses improve conversion rates and scale more efficiently. The integration with Zaivio supports a shared mission of delivering accessible and effective technology to help businesses grow.
“This is a step toward smarter collaboration, not just more technology,” said MIke Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “Our goal is to create meaningful interoperability between platforms that serve the same audience. We see this partnership as one that benefits consultants, entrepreneurs, and the broader AI adoption landscape.”
The Create Assistants portal within Zaivio is expected to go live later this month.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Categories