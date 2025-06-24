Author Ron Gustafson’s New Book, "All You Need Is Love and a Dog," is a Heartwarming Collection of Stories About the Author’s Beloved Dogs
Recent release “All You Need Is Love and A Dog” from Page Publishing author Ron Gustafson is a charming and unforgettable collection of stories celebrating the years of love and memories of the author’s beloved dogs.
High Point, NC, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ron Gustafson, a lifelong animal lover, has completed his new book, “All You Need Is Love and A Dog”: a delightful collection of stories featuring the author’s beloved dogs.
Author Ron Gustafson writes, “Of course, I’m aware that everyone has a personal story about a dog that they loved and lost. I’ve been down that road of losing a beloved four-legged friend too many times, but through it all, I have so many fond memories, and I want to write about their stories to share with other dog lovers. Some stories will be short and sweet, and others will be lengthy. However, all will give the reader a deep heartfelt reason to laugh or cry. This collection of stories will have no climax on the last page, but rather one more story about my current canine companion. His name is Jett, and he is a black-and-white border collie and Bernese Mountain dog mix. A mix of two great, very intelligent breeds. But as I said, I’ll talk about Jett at the end. He is also known to my neighbors as the 'Jettman.' Having lost my wife to Alzheimer’s last May 31, 2022, I can’t tell you enough about what he means to my life at this point. Read on and enjoy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ron Gustafson’s remarkable tale captures the memorable moments dog lovers accumulate over the years—the rambunctious puppy days, the unconditional companionship, the heart-wrenching goodbyes, and all the moments in between.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “All You Need Is Love and A Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
