Author Tim Bayless’s New Book, "Puggle Snuggle," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Cope with Losing a Pet and Giving Them a Humane Ending

Recent release “Puggle Snuggle” from Covenant Books author Tim Bayless is a heartfelt story of a young girl named Alex who finds a best friend in Bella, a puggle. But after a lifetime of love and laughter, when Bella gets sick, Alex and her mother must make a difficult decision and learn an important lesson on doing the right and humane things for one’s dog, even when it’s difficult to say goodbye.