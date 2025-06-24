Author Tim Bayless’s New Book, "Puggle Snuggle," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Cope with Losing a Pet and Giving Them a Humane Ending
Recent release “Puggle Snuggle” from Covenant Books author Tim Bayless is a heartfelt story of a young girl named Alex who finds a best friend in Bella, a puggle. But after a lifetime of love and laughter, when Bella gets sick, Alex and her mother must make a difficult decision and learn an important lesson on doing the right and humane things for one’s dog, even when it’s difficult to say goodbye.
Mishawaka, IN, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tim Bayless, a radio morning-show host in South Bend, Indiana, who enjoys spending time with his dog, Pepper the puggle, has completed his new book, “Puggle Snuggle”: a poignant tale that follows a young girl who must make a difficult decision when her dog and best friend becomes ill.
“This story is about little Alex and her best friend, Bella. Bella the puggle only snuggles with Alex,” writes Bayless. “That bond makes them laugh, sing, and love each other for a puggle lifetime. Alex learns that saying goodbye is not easy, but sometimes, it’s the right thing to do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tim Bayless’s new book was inspired by the author’s desire to help young readers cope with the loss of a pet and learn what it truly means to be humane. Through sharing his story, Bayless hopes to capture that essence and help readers of all ages understand that being a good friend can sometimes be difficult, but that saying goodbye can be the right thing to do.
Readers can purchase “Puggle Snuggle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
