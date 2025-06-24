Author Mickey Bayard’s New Book, "Poached," Continues the Story of Max Burns, a Veteran Who Now Finds Himself Working as the Presidential Chef in the White House

Recent release “Poached” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mickey Bayard is the third installment in the Max Burns trilogy that follows the titular character, a veteran struggling with PTSD, as he continues his new job as chef to the President, navigating all new political pressures and dangers.