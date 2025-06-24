Author Mickey Bayard’s New Book, "Poached," Continues the Story of Max Burns, a Veteran Who Now Finds Himself Working as the Presidential Chef in the White House
Recent release “Poached” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mickey Bayard is the third installment in the Max Burns trilogy that follows the titular character, a veteran struggling with PTSD, as he continues his new job as chef to the President, navigating all new political pressures and dangers.
New York, NY, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mickey Bayard has completed his new book, “Poached”: a gripping novel that follows an Army veteran who now finds himself working in the White House as a presidential chef, which ultimately leads him down a thrilling mystery full of suspense and shocking twists.
“Poached” hits the ground running with Max Burns finding himself at odds with higher powers after revelations he uncovered from the previous story. Torn between his duty to his country and his family, he has to make a harsh decision between doing what’s right and doing what’s right for him and his family.
Written to hold up either as a continuation of the series or as a standalone entry for new readers, “Poached” will take fans old and new all across the world as Max battles global crime syndacates, government corruption, and seeks a mysterious man who seems to be after his life.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mickey Bayard’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this riveting political thriller. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Max will have to put his skills to the test in order to prove himself one last time, leading to an epic showdown that will leave readers on the edge of their seats.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Poached” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories