Shastina Brandon’s New Book, "Lily Wants to be a Veterinarian," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl with an Incredible Love and Great Compassion for Animals
Moses Lake, WA, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shastina Brandon, a licensed massage therapist and business owner who resides in Washington State with her husband and children, has completed her most recent book, “Lily Wants to be a Veterinarian”: a captivating story of a young girl whose love of animals leads her to dreaming of becoming a veterinarian one day.
In “Lily Wants to be a Veterinarian,” readers are introduced to Lily, who loves animals but especially loves her dog, Max, most of all. One day, while on a walk, Lily and Max discover an injured bird and, through special care and patience, Lily is able to nurse the bird back to health. After also helping Max feel better, Lily decides her calling in life is to help all sorts of animals as a veterinarian.
Published by Fulton Books, Shastina Brandon’s book is a heartfelt story that is sure to help readers of all ages develop a love of animals while also encouraging them to embrace and pursue their dreams in life.
With colorful artwork to help bring Shastina’s story to life, “Lily Wants to be a Veterinarian” is sure to delight and inspire young readers, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Lily Wants to be a Veterinarian” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
