Michael Ismari’s New Book, "Green Color," is a Compelling Read That Calls for Renewal Through Cultural and Educational Transformation in Modern America
Virginia City, NV, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Ismari, a loving father and teacher who currently calls Virginia City, Nevada his home, has completed his most recent book, “Green Color”: a potent story about how, why, and where American civilization has progressed to, or rather regressed to, and the unsustainable behavioral practices that could lead to a societal collapse if not rectified immediately.
“The hope provided in the pages of this book describe how public education can be retooled to become the vehicle that our American society drives to provide the solutions to rebirth and instill common sense, peaceful, thoughtful, harmless, beneficent behaviors into our future citizens,” writes Ismari. “This book brings to light the wonders and dangers of technology and the harmful realization of how terribly capitalism has been able to program us all to disregard and not be able to recognize our negative destructive behavior, or to realize the latent ill-used wasted valuable assets inherent in our infrastructure. This media marketing programming is causing American society to consume at a manic rate, modeling egregious unsustainable behavior to our future generations that, if continued, these insidiously programmed consumptive behavioral practices are certain to cause the downfall of our society. This book delivers an urgent message to this country to wake the hell up!
“The story told within this book should serve to alert the readers of a need to change our societal-wide consumptive behaviors as well as to kindle a movement to alert the masses that the repurposing of ill-used infrastructure assets could be redirected to become the building blocks of a new saner, calmer, more hopeful, all-serving, mutually beneficial symbiotic culture that respects value at all levels. This movement could lead the way to a sustainable twenty-first–century American civilization, bringing hope to many who are or will become disenfranchised. This book is the manifesto that preludes future books that hold the descriptions of how to invest the many types of multiple and diverse yet valuable intelligences that populate public education, who need to be taught, trained, nurtured, and enabled to guide them to find niches of incorporation so that all people can find their potential and actively participate and produce in American society.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Ismari’s book is a raw and candid read that serves as a clarion call for readers, pushing for a movement that reclaims sanity, sustainability, and human dignity in an age of selfishness in the modern era.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Green Color” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Additionally, Michael is currently developing his forthcoming publication, where he will present transformative strategies that position public education as a driving force in solving some of today’s most urgent global challenges.
Categories