Tim Carnahan’s New Book, "Under Development," is an Interactive Guide of Self-Reflective Exercises to Help Readers Evaluate Their Professional Goals and Aspirations
Bradenton, FL, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tim Carnahan, a retired financial executive who has served as chief financial officer for multiple billion-dollar companies, has completed his first book, “Under Development: A Commonsense Approach to Being Your Best (A Young Professional’s Guide)”: a poignant and thought-provoking read that aims to help readers who are new to the workforce or those who feel stuck in their careers evaluate their goals and what they can change to help jumpstart their professional journeys.
Despite his retirement, author Tim Carnahan is still involved in management coaching at all levels of the corporate world and mentoring the next generation of business leaders. Tim grew up in the Detroit area and attended the University of Tennessee at Martin as an undergraduate. He later graduated from the master’s program at Nova Southeastern University. During his career, Tim spent a considerable amount of his time as a financial executive developing staff, working with peers, and assisting in building collaborative corporate cultures. In gratitude to those who assisted and taught him, he wanted to share what he has learned and experienced.
“This book is targeted to young people including college graduates, trade school graduates and anyone that feels stuck in their current job,” writes Carnahan. “This reading looks to make you more marketable by discussing many topics and is meant as a self-reflective exercise assisting you in evaluating who you are and whether that assessment helps or hinders your professional aspirations. In addition, this will help you contemplate who you are as a person outside of a work environment and how this affects professional and personal goals. Lastly, this discussion ties into how you can add value to any organization which drives promotability.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tim Carnahan’s book will help readers determine whether they are under development or underdeveloped, providing personal examples that will relate to various topics as examples to assist in understanding the content. Drawing from years of professional experiences, “Under Development” contains something for everyone looking to improve.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Under Development: A Commonsense Approach to Being Your Best (A Young Professional’s Guide)” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
