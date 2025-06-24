Trish Stanbery’s Newly Released "Grace Came in the Mourning: A Widow’s Awakening" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Healing, and Divine Grace Through Heartbreak
“Grace Came in the Mourning: A Widow’s Awakening” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trish Stanbery is a heartfelt and soul-stirring memoir that chronicles a journey from devastating loss to spiritual rebirth through God’s grace.
Mocksville, NC, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Grace Came in the Mourning: A Widow’s Awakening”: deeply personal and inspiring account of navigating grief through unwavering faith. “Grace Came in the Mourning: A Widow’s Awakening” is the creation of published author, Trish Stanbery, a dedicated mother and small-town country girl from North Carolina.
Stanbery shares, “Grace Came in the Mourning came to life through the grief of a young newly found widow who, in the midst of her darkness, God revealed himself to her in such a great and mighty way that He lifted her out of the pit of despair and saved her soul. God inspired her to share her life story leading up to the traumatic sudden loss of her sweet, loving husband to the moment God poured an abundance of grace all over her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trish Stanbery’s new book offers readers a raw yet hopeful narrative, showing how even in the midst of life’s most heartbreaking moments, divine light and healing are possible.
Consumers can purchase “Grace Came in the Mourning: A Widow’s Awakening” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace Came in the Mourning: A Widow’s Awakening,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
