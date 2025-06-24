M.A. Thompson’s Newly Released "Teddy the Bear Learns to Obey" is a Charming and Meaningful Parable Teaching Children the Value of Obedience and Forgiveness
“Teddy the Bear Learns to Obey” from Christian Faith Publishing author M.A. Thompson is a delightful story that gently guides young readers toward understanding the importance of obedience, repentance, and restoration through the engaging journey of a lovable bear.
Thompson Station, TN, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Teddy the Bear Learns to Obey”: a warm, instructive, and heartwarming children’s book that uses the power of storytelling to plant seeds of moral and spiritual growth. “Teddy the Bear Learns to Obey” is the creation of published author, M.A. Thompson, who was raised in Milford, Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Sacred Heart of Jesus School, St. Mary’ s Central Catholic High School, and the New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, Massachusetts. She has enjoyed a forty-year nursing career and a fulfilled and rewarding life of church ministry. She lives joyfully with her husband, Guy V. Thompson, and nearby family members outside of Nashville, Tennessee.
Papa Bear beckons, “How would you like to hear a story about a young bear? Oh! It is no ordinary story. It is a parable, a story with a special meaning. Come, follow me.”
M.A. Thompson shares, “We live in a time when there is a high rate of lawless behavior in our youth. The truth is that children need to be taught/trained to obey from a young age with frequent reminders. Teddy the Bear Learns to Obey is an endearing and thought-provoking story that may help your child begin to understand the values of obedience, repentance, forgiveness, restoration, and how they provide a blessed life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M.A. Thompson’s new book offers families a timeless tool for teaching core values in a way that is gentle, memorable, and spiritually uplifting.
Consumers can purchase “Teddy the Bear Learns to Obey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Teddy the Bear Learns to Obey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
