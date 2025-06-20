eGHKCu Launches Follicure RX: A Pharmaceutical-Grade Hair Restoration Serum Combining 5% Caffeine, 2dDR, GHK-Cu, and Hyaluronic Acid

eGHKCu has launched Follicure RX, a pharmaceutical-grade hair restoration serum featuring a powerful blend of 5% caffeine, 2.5% 2-Deoxy-D-Ribose (2dDR), 1% GHK-Cu copper peptide, and 2% hyaluronic acid. Designed to combat hair loss and support regrowth, Follicure RX delivers high-potency ingredients backed by science to revitalize the scalp, energize follicles, and promote thicker, healthier hair. Now available at eGHKCu.com.