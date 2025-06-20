eGHKCu Launches Follicure RX: A Pharmaceutical-Grade Hair Restoration Serum Combining 5% Caffeine, 2dDR, GHK-Cu, and Hyaluronic Acid
eGHKCu has launched Follicure RX, a pharmaceutical-grade hair restoration serum featuring a powerful blend of 5% caffeine, 2.5% 2-Deoxy-D-Ribose (2dDR), 1% GHK-Cu copper peptide, and 2% hyaluronic acid. Designed to combat hair loss and support regrowth, Follicure RX delivers high-potency ingredients backed by science to revitalize the scalp, energize follicles, and promote thicker, healthier hair. Now available at eGHKCu.com.
Dallas, TX, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- eGHKCu.com, a leader in advanced peptide-based wellness solutions, proudly announces the launch of Follicure RX, a pharmaceutical-grade hair restoration serum engineered to address hair thinning and promote regrowth with maximum strength and clinical precision.
Designed for men and women experiencing hair loss or scalp thinning, Follicure RX blends some of the most cutting-edge ingredients in dermatological science:
5% Caffeine – Stimulates scalp microcirculation and awakens dormant follicles
2.5% 2-Deoxy-D-Ribose (2dDR) – A powerful energy-boosting sugar that enhances cellular regeneration
1% GHK-Cu Copper Peptide – Known for its wound-healing and hair growth stimulation properties
2% Hyaluronic Acid – Deeply hydrates the scalp and supports follicle health
"We developed Follicure RX for customers who want a science-based, no-compromise solution to hair loss," said Keith Hudson, Managing Partner of Nature’s RX. "By combining four high-performance ingredients into one serum, we’ve created a product that doesn’t just slow hair loss—it actively supports regrowth and scalp rejuvenation."
Unlike many commercial products with minimal active concentrations, Follicure RX delivers each ingredient at potent, research-backed levels. The result is a lightweight, fast-absorbing topical solution that can be used daily without greasy residue or harsh chemicals.
Follicure RX is now available online at www.eGHKCu.com, with a growing base of satisfied customers on Etsy praising the brand’s other GHK-Cu and peptide-based products.
About eGHKCu.com
eGHKCu.com specializes in science-driven hair and skincare solutions powered by copper peptides, cellular energy boosters, and anti-aging compounds. The company is known for its commitment to purity, transparency, and results without compromise. eGHKCu.com is a subsidiary of NaturesRX LLC.
This product is for external use only. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult with a healthcare professional before use, especially if pregnant, nursing, or under medical supervision.
Contact
Keith Hudson
214-937-0904
https://www.eGHKCu.com
