“Chhoti Baarish,” by Ritopriyo Saha (Trippink Talkies) to Screen at Bangalore Shorts Film Festival 2025, with 7 Film Festival Selections and Counting
Award-winning children’s short film Chhoti Baarish (Little Rain), written and directed by Ritopriyo Saha (Trippink Talkies), will be screened at the Bangalore Shorts Film Festival (BSFF-25) on 22nd June 2025 at Hotel Tulip Inn, RV Layout. This heartfelt and visually poetic film has already been selected by seven major film festivals, including the Bali International Film Festival (BALINALE), Jaipur International Film Festival, and the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, among others.
Bengaluru, India, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Story Behind Chhoti Baarish
Chhoti Baarish was born from a moment of quiet beauty — a young child from a slum staring longingly at the falling rain, caught between wonder and restraint. This fleeting image became the soul of a film that questions when society taught us to suppress our innate joy and expression. It speaks of innocence lost and the silent pressures that stifle our emotional freedom.
Despite its simplicity, making the film came with major challenges. Shot over four days instead of the planned two, the production struggled with unpredictable weather conditions essential to the narrative. The budget nearly doubled due to delays in capturing specific natural light and rain sequences. The film’s five-minute musical montage, edited by the film’s composer Saikat, used over 100 precisely timed clips, showcasing intense artistic commitment.
With minimal funding and no studio backing, Saha relied on sheer passion and a talented circle of collaborators — including a skilled cinematographer and veteran Bangalore-based theatre actors — many of whom worked without pay. The project took nearly two years to complete, balancing tight resources with creative perseverance.
Recognition & Impact
Chhoti Baarish has resonated with both young and adult audiences due to its universal theme — the beauty of small joys in everyday life. Through its nuanced storytelling, the film strikes a chord across cultures and age groups, offering an emotionally rich viewing experience that reflects on the often-overlooked delights of living.
Its festival journey reflects its emotional depth and cinematic merit, garnering praise from critics and viewers alike. The film’s success also highlights the importance of meticulous pre-production and a solid script — values that Saha holds at the core of his creative process.
Meet the Filmmaker: Ritopriyo Saha
Ritopriyo Saha, the mind behind Chhoti Baarish, is a Kolkata-born filmmaker and multidisciplinary artist now based in Bangalore. His creative journey began in the early 2000s as a visual artist. He later founded Trippink, a Tattoo, Art & Music Studio in Koramangala, which evolved into a vibrant community of over 1,000 artists, hosting weekly music and art jam sessions.
Saha's artistic pursuits span painting, sculpture, theatre, writing, music, and filmmaking. He writes film scripts, short stories, poetry, and composes original instrumental piano music. His independent short films have earned international acclaim and selections in several top-tier festivals. His progressive approach to storytelling and art was recently covered in the Times of India.
Feature Film Projects on Offer
At BSFF-25’s Film Market, Saha is pitching three high-concept, emotionally rooted feature film scripts. All three are fully developed, market-ready, and adaptable for short format or web-series production based on budget and platform needs.
1. Moh Maya Mukti
Genre: Action-Adventure Fantasy | Theme: Migration & Material Illusion
A dark, anime-inspired musical about a warrior girl, Maya, fighting demons through a mystical forest. The story is a metaphor for modern migrants, who abandon their roots in pursuit of “golden feathers.”
Inspired by: Dancer in the Dark, Emilia Perez, Climax
Why It Works: Visually striking, globally relevant, and rich in festival and merchandising potential.
2. Teen Yaari (Three Wild Kids)
Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama | Theme: Teenage rebellion & friendship
Three emotionally scarred teenagers flee their village homes and confront the harsh realities of a chaotic urban world.
Inspired by: Iranian masters like Abbas Kiarostami, Asghar Farhadi, and Jafar Panahi
Why It Works: A moving portrayal of youth and resilience; family-friendly, relatable across generations, perfect for OTT platforms.
3. May I Love U?
Genre: Sci-Fi Romance | Theme: Loneliness, motherhood & human-AI connection
A single mother, emotionally distant from her teenage daughter, finds unexpected love in an AI humanoid that mimics human emotion and presence.
Inspired by: Her (Spike Jonze), Black Mirror
Why It Works: A timely, emotionally resonant story with broad commercial and global appeal. Visually contemporary and perfect for theatrical or streaming release.
Vision & Collaboration Goals
Saha is currently seeking:
1. Independent producers and financiers with a ₹1 crore budget (~$120K) for a high-quality feature film, inclusive of PR and distribution.
2. Creative producers and executive producers to assist with budgeting, financial planning, and production execution.
3. Collaborators and co-producers who believe in emotionally charged, original Indian narratives with global sensibility.
Each script is complete, and Saha is open to flexible collaborations — including series development, co-productions, and short-format adaptations depending on the funding landscape.
Connect with the Filmmaker
Ritopriyo Saha invites fellow filmmakers, producers, and festival participants to connect during BSFF-25 and explore future collaborations. Saha closes his pitch with a message of unity: “Let’s keep bringing out amazing stories for our world together.”
Contact:
Ritopriyo Saha
Writer | Director | Storyteller
Company: Trippink Talkies
Location: Bengaluru, India
Email: trippinktalkies@gmail.com
Phone: +91 9748298107
