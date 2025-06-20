“Chhoti Baarish,” by Ritopriyo Saha (Trippink Talkies) to Screen at Bangalore Shorts Film Festival 2025, with 7 Film Festival Selections and Counting

Award-winning children’s short film Chhoti Baarish (Little Rain), written and directed by Ritopriyo Saha (Trippink Talkies), will be screened at the Bangalore Shorts Film Festival (BSFF-25) on 22nd June 2025 at Hotel Tulip Inn, RV Layout. This heartfelt and visually poetic film has already been selected by seven major film festivals, including the Bali International Film Festival (BALINALE), Jaipur International Film Festival, and the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, among others.