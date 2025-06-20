Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Hillsboro, Texas Self Storage Facility
Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant are pleased to announce the successful sale of Smartlock Self Storage of Hillsboro, TX.
Fort Worth, TX, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant are pleased to announce the successful sale of Smartlock Self Storage of Hillsboro, TX. This climate-controlled facility represents a modern remote managed and high-performing asset within the Hillsboro market. Dominus Commercial brokers Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant served as advisors on the transaction, leveraging their deep expertise and industry insight to bring the right buyer to the closing table.
"This facility achieved some of the highest rental rates in its market segment, and we’re pleased to see it transition to new ownership that recognizes its operational strength and long-term potential," said Chad Snyder of Dominus Commercial. “We are proud to have worked with buyer and seller on a successful transaction and look forward to finding new opportunities to work together on.”
Chad and Tyler are the North Texas Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. They can be reached at 817-242-2361.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
