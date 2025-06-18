RituStudio Announces Artist Representation and New Works by Ritu Raj
Phoenix-based contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj announces a new body of work available through RituStudio and Artsy. Known for his bold geometric compositions and innovative thread painting technique, Ritu offers collectors globally a rare opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind, hand-painted abstract artworks that merge emotion, form, and precision.
Phoenix, AZ, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RituStudio Announces Artist Representation and New Works by Ritu Raj
RituStudio is proud to announce that contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is now represented by Jarrow & Goodman, a leading gallery edicated to bold, visionary artists redefining abstraction today.
Ritu Raj brings a distinctive voice to contemporary abstract art, exploring themes of transformation, perception, and emotional resonance. His work spans canvas, carved wood, and hybrid forms-inviting viewers into an intuitive, layered experience of color, gesture, and space. These are not paintings that seek to explain; they seek to open. Raj's approach treats abstraction not as escape but as deep engagement-art that exists to be felt, lived with, and returned to.
"I see each painting as an invitation to curiosity," Raj shares. "Not a message to be decoded, but a presence to be experienced. Representation is not just about visibility-it's about connection. I'm grateful to collaborate with a gallery that values that depth."
Michael Goodman, Co-Founder of Jarrow & Goodman, added: "It's a pleasure working with Ritu and I'm excited for the future that lies ahead."
Jarrow & Goodman is known for curating exhibitions that explore material innovation, philosophical depth, and emotional range. Their commitment to supporting artists at every stage aligns closely with Raj's evolving practice and international collector-base.
Contact Information:
Ritu Raj, Abstract ArtistRituStudio
3502 E Onyx Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Email: ritu@rituart.com
Phone: 415.876.7000
Website: https://www.rituart.com/
Online Gallery: https://www.artsy.net/artist/ritu-raj
For media inquiries, interviews, or studio visits (by appointment), please contact:
Media Contact
Ritu Raj
Email: ritu@rituart.com
Phone: 415.876.7000
