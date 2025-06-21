Kova Beach Club Announces San Juan Summer Solstice Celebration on June 23 in Puerto Banús
Kova Beach Club, located on Kova Beach in Puerto Banús, will host a special San Juan Summer Solstice White Party on Monday, June 23, 2025, marking the arrival of summer with a curated beachfront event from 12:00 p.m. until late.
Marbella, Spain, June 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The event is part of the annual San Juan festivities celebrated across Spain, traditionally associated with beach bonfires, renewal rituals, and the symbolic cleansing of the past as the summer season begins
Kova Beach Club's 2025 celebration will feature live performances, including fire dancers, live saxophone and percussion, and sets by top DJs throughout the day and night.
According to a spokesperson for Kova Beach Club, "San Juan is one of the most important nights of the year in Spain, and we're proud to present a programme that blends cultural tradition with modern beach club entertainment."
The venue will encourage all-white dress code, aligning with the symbolic themes of purity and new beginnings associated with San Juan. Guests will have access to various packages, including reserved beachfront seating, bottle service, Mediterranean cuisine, and all-day hospitality.
Group reservations and VIP packages are available, with options tailored to both residents and international visitors.
for more information, research www.kovabeachclub.com.
Contact
Ian Lucas
+34644231295
www.kovabeachclub.com
