WagWay Earns Great Place to Work® Certification – Here’s Why It Matters
Baltimore, MD, June 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WagWay, a fast-growing family of pet wellness brands, has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work®, a prestigious award based entirely on what current employees say about their experience. The certification underscores WagWay’s commitment to building a purpose-driven, people-first culture across all its locations, including PUPS Pet Club, Pawville, Paw Springs, and WagWay’s home office.
“This recognition reflects what we’ve known all along—our people are the heart of WagWay,” said Scott Buttz, CEO of WagWay. “We believe caring for pets starts with caring for people, and this certification is a direct result of the respect, trust, and support our team members show each other every day.”
The Great Place to Work® Certification is the only national recognition based on real-time employee feedback about company culture, leadership, trust, and opportunities for growth. In the anonymous survey, WagWay employees highlighted a shared sense of purpose, inclusivity, and team-wide dedication to delivering exceptional pet care.
WagWay’s model blends modern pet care services with a strong focus on employee well-being, career development, and community impact. Across its brands, the company invests in team training, leadership development, and local programming to enrich both the employee and pet parent experience.
“We’re proud to create an environment where people can grow their careers, share their ideas, and make a difference in the lives of pets and families,” said Crystal Palermo, Vice President of Human Resources. “This certification validates the progress we’ve made and gives us momentum to keep listening, improving, and leading with care.”
For more on WagWay and its family of pet wellness brands, visit www.wagwaygroup.com.
About WagWay
WagWay is a pet wellness company committed to delivering whole-health care for pets and purpose-driven careers for the people who serve them. Through its trusted family of brands—including PUPS Pet Club, Pawville, and Paw Springs—WagWay offers grooming, daycare, training, boarding, and veterinary services designed to support pets and pet parents at every stage.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Their research-based model has been used to certify companies around the world and is recognized as the gold standard for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee-centered organizations.
Contact: Alana Tompkins
WagWay Group
Phone: 443-243-1243
Email: atompkins@wagwaygroup.com
Website: www.wagwaygroup.com
