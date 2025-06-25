Author Joe Cleek’s New Book, "God, Are You Listening?" is a Powerful Read That Ponders Where God Fits Into the Turmoil and Strife That the Author and Others Experience

Recent release “God, Are You Listening?” from Page Publishing author Joe Cleek is a thought-provoking series that presents the author’s conversations with God as he talks with his Heavenly Father about the purpose behind life’s trials, where God fits into the world’s turmoil, and what the future holds for his children who find themselves currently struggling.