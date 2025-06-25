Author Joe Cleek’s New Book, "God, Are You Listening?" is a Powerful Read That Ponders Where God Fits Into the Turmoil and Strife That the Author and Others Experience
Recent release “God, Are You Listening?” from Page Publishing author Joe Cleek is a thought-provoking series that presents the author’s conversations with God as he talks with his Heavenly Father about the purpose behind life’s trials, where God fits into the world’s turmoil, and what the future holds for his children who find themselves currently struggling.
Appleton, WI, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe Cleek has completed his new book, “God, Are You Listening?”: a poignant series of conversations the author has had with the Lord, exploring a variety of philosophical and theological topics, such as where God and his benevolence fits into the suffering and hardships that many, including the author, have faced.
“Do you ever wonder why things happen to all of you on a regular basis? Good or bad, these things keep occurring day after day for your entire life?” asks Cleek. “I have been thinking about this for a long time. My life has changed in both a negative and positive direction. It has brought me to this moment in writing this book.
“Where does God fit into all this turmoil that I have been experiencing? Why doesn’t God change my life? Why can’t I go to God and ask him to make things right in the world? When will the world change and be a better place to live in? If I could change the world, what could I do to make it better? Is it possible to change the mind and heart of individuals? Could everyone in the world come together as one entity? These are the questions on my mind. Want to explore them with me?
“Travel through my thoughts and my personal conversation with God. Maybe I will have the answer to your questions you have with God. Let me explain one possible solution that may assist many individuals with their financial circumstances. This book is intended to change millions of lives. I’m not here to talk about what is going on in our world today. I am willing to change it forever. Thank you all and thank you, God!”
Published by Page Publishing, Joe Cleek’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to open their minds to possible outlooks they may not have previously considered. Deeply personal and stirring, “God, Are You Listening?” is an essential read for anyone who has ever longed to ask God their burning questions about the purpose of everything.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “God, Are You Listening?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
