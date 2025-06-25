Author Matthew Himsel’s New Book, "Cari-ed Away," is a Thrilling True Story That Recounts the Author’s Hunting Trip in Alaska Gone Awry and His Fight for Survival
Recent release “Cari-ed Away” from Page Publishing author Matthew Himsel is a riveting memoir that recounts how the author and his friend Doug embarked on a moose hunting expedition, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in the Alaskan wilderness. With only each other to depend upon, Himsel reveals how they managed to find a way to survive, together.
Indianapolis, IN, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Himsel has completed his new book, “Cari-ed Away”: a gripping story based on true events that follows two friends whose hunting trip in the Alaskan wilderness quickly turns south, causing them to depend on each other to survive and find a way home.
“This is a modern-day adventure based on a true story in America’s last great wilderness, Alaska,” shares Himsel. “It is a tale about a hunting expedition that quickly goes sideways. Two friends find themselves battling for survival among bear attacks, failing equipment, and deadly weather. These two not only survive but thrive with cool heads, trust in each other, and a positive outlook. This story is a true page-turner that thrusts the reader into the story as if they were side by side in this tale. Try not to get ‘Cari-ed Away’!”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Himsel’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page as they follow along on Matthew and Doug’s journey to survive in the Alaskan wilderness. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Cari-ed Away” is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, making it a must-read for fans of true-life survival stories.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Cari-ed Away” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
