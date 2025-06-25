Author Matthew Himsel’s New Book, "Cari-ed Away," is a Thrilling True Story That Recounts the Author’s Hunting Trip in Alaska Gone Awry and His Fight for Survival

Recent release “Cari-ed Away” from Page Publishing author Matthew Himsel is a riveting memoir that recounts how the author and his friend Doug embarked on a moose hunting expedition, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in the Alaskan wilderness. With only each other to depend upon, Himsel reveals how they managed to find a way to survive, together.