Author Lula Hall’s New Book, “The Biblical Flood: The Catalytic Event That Codified the Longevity of Humanity and Guaranteed the Sovereignty of the Earth,” is Released
Recent release “The Biblical Flood: The Catalytic Event That Codified the Longevity of Humanity and Guaranteed the Sovereignty of the Earth” from Page Publishing author Lula Hall discusses the current misunderstanding and mistranslation of information that was selected by the King James Committee to be included in the Bible as it is now known.
Eastman, GA, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lula Hall, a retired teacher and a native of a small town in Central Georgia, has completed her new book “The Biblical Flood: The Catalytic Event That Codified the Longevity of Humanity and Guaranteed the Sovereignty of the Earth”: a fascinating account that challenges the interpretation of information considering how history has occurred over two hundred thousand years. Scientists claim this is the span of humans existing on the earth.
Since retiring, author Lula Hall has self-published two books. Her first book, entitled “Timely Reflections: A Venture in Philosophical Investigation,” was published in 2006. Her second book is entitled “Call Me Abar or Call Me Eve: Redefining the Female Gender,” published in 2011. This is her third book.
Hall writes, “This book begins with a certain angst in regard to the translation of the King’s James Bible and other Western translations of the original Hebrew text. Many scriptures (especially in the Old Testament) leave the reader cumbered about how to interpret the language of the Bible. This fact amply justifies the continuity or discontinuity factor in studying the scriptures. The modern missionary movement has expanded and revised the translation of the original King James Bible, which has now been translated into over a thousand languages.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lula Hall’s thought-provoking work encourages readers to think about the “flood narrative” in Genesis 7:8–9 as a universal phenomenon and not as a condemnation of human sin.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “The Biblical Flood: The Catalytic Event That Codified the Longevity of Humanity and Guaranteed the Sovereignty of the Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
font-size:10.0pt;
mso-ansi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;
mso-fareast-language:ZH-CN;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
Since retiring, author Lula Hall has self-published two books. Her first book, entitled “Timely Reflections: A Venture in Philosophical Investigation,” was published in 2006. Her second book is entitled “Call Me Abar or Call Me Eve: Redefining the Female Gender,” published in 2011. This is her third book.
Hall writes, “This book begins with a certain angst in regard to the translation of the King’s James Bible and other Western translations of the original Hebrew text. Many scriptures (especially in the Old Testament) leave the reader cumbered about how to interpret the language of the Bible. This fact amply justifies the continuity or discontinuity factor in studying the scriptures. The modern missionary movement has expanded and revised the translation of the original King James Bible, which has now been translated into over a thousand languages.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lula Hall’s thought-provoking work encourages readers to think about the “flood narrative” in Genesis 7:8–9 as a universal phenomenon and not as a condemnation of human sin.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “The Biblical Flood: The Catalytic Event That Codified the Longevity of Humanity and Guaranteed the Sovereignty of the Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
font-size:10.0pt;
mso-ansi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;
mso-fareast-language:ZH-CN;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories