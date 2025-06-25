Author Lula Hall’s New Book, “The Biblical Flood: The Catalytic Event That Codified the Longevity of Humanity and Guaranteed the Sovereignty of the Earth,” is Released

Recent release “The Biblical Flood: The Catalytic Event That Codified the Longevity of Humanity and Guaranteed the Sovereignty of the Earth” from Page Publishing author Lula Hall discusses the current misunderstanding and mistranslation of information that was selected by the King James Committee to be included in the Bible as it is now known.