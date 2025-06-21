HCA HealthONE Colorado Orthopedic Specialists Announces Rapid Care Clinic
Clinic will provide comprehensive and quick access to care.
Colorado Springs, CO, June 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Colorado Orthopedic Specialists announced today the opening of a Rapid Care Clinic offering walk-in and scheduled appointments for patients seeking immediate, expert orthopedic care.
Staffed by board-certified orthopedic specialists, the clinic provides comprehensive care for a wide range of non-emergent musculoskeletal injuries. With on-site x-ray, splinting, bracing, and casting, patients receive fast, effective treatment all in one location.
Conditions Treated Include:
Elbow injuries
Simple fractures
Clavicle (collarbone) injuries
Joint instability
Shoulder pain, impingement, and dislocation
Labral and meniscus tears
Hip and knee pain
Stress fractures and shin splints
Muscle, tendon, and ligament sprains or strains
Sports physicals
“Our goal is to provide patients with immediate access to high-quality orthopedic care in a cost-effective and convenient setting,” stated Dr. Michael Simpson, orthopedic surgeon from HCA HealthONE Colorado Orthopedic Specialists.
Patients can walk in or call our direct triage line at (719) 407-8482 to schedule an appointment for acute injury needs.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals includes: Centennial, Aurora, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $470M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
Contact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
