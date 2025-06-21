Artsyl Technologies Announces Certification of InvoiceAction and OrderAction for Acumatica 2025 R1
Artsyl Technologies has achieved full certification for its InvoiceAction and OrderAction solutions with Acumatica 2025 R1, enabling seamless AI-driven automation for invoice and sales order processing. These solutions integrate in real time with Acumatica ERP to streamline financial workflows, reduce manual tasks, and improve data accuracy.
Vaughan, Canada, June 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a global leader in intelligent process automation, today announced that its flagship AP automation solutions, InvoiceAction and OrderAction, have been officially certified for Acumatica 2025 R1. Both solutions are now available on the Acumatica Marketplace, offering seamless, real-time integration with the Acumatica ERP platform.
This certification confirms that Artsyl’s products meet rigorous technical standards and are fully compatible with Acumatica’s latest cloud-native architecture, enhanced AI capabilities, and mobile-first user experience.
InvoiceAction automates the entire accounts payable lifecycle, leveraging AI-powered data capture, 3-way PO matching, configurable business rules, and exception management to significantly improve accuracy and speed for finance teams.
OrderAction streamlines sales order processing by capturing and validating orders from multiple channels including email, EDI, and scanned documents. This solution helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers reduce errors and accelerate order-to-cash cycles.
Complementing these offerings, ArtsylPay enables organizations to automate vendor payments securely within Acumatica ERP. Supporting multiple payment methods and rebate opportunities, ArtsylPay enhances cash flow management and reduces payment processing costs.
With these fully certified solutions, Acumatica users can boost operational efficiency, reduce manual workload, and drive digital transformation across their procure-to-pay and order-to-cash workflows.
About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-powered intelligent process automation software that transforms how organizations handle invoices, sales orders, claims, payments, and other document-driven workflows. Built on the robust docAlpha platform, Artsyl’s solutions eliminate manual effort, reduce errors, and accelerate time-to-value by integrating seamlessly with more than 50 ERP, ECM, and financial platforms worldwide.
This certification confirms that Artsyl’s products meet rigorous technical standards and are fully compatible with Acumatica’s latest cloud-native architecture, enhanced AI capabilities, and mobile-first user experience.
InvoiceAction automates the entire accounts payable lifecycle, leveraging AI-powered data capture, 3-way PO matching, configurable business rules, and exception management to significantly improve accuracy and speed for finance teams.
OrderAction streamlines sales order processing by capturing and validating orders from multiple channels including email, EDI, and scanned documents. This solution helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers reduce errors and accelerate order-to-cash cycles.
Complementing these offerings, ArtsylPay enables organizations to automate vendor payments securely within Acumatica ERP. Supporting multiple payment methods and rebate opportunities, ArtsylPay enhances cash flow management and reduces payment processing costs.
With these fully certified solutions, Acumatica users can boost operational efficiency, reduce manual workload, and drive digital transformation across their procure-to-pay and order-to-cash workflows.
About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-powered intelligent process automation software that transforms how organizations handle invoices, sales orders, claims, payments, and other document-driven workflows. Built on the robust docAlpha platform, Artsyl’s solutions eliminate manual effort, reduce errors, and accelerate time-to-value by integrating seamlessly with more than 50 ERP, ECM, and financial platforms worldwide.
Contact
Artsyl Technologies, Inc.Contact
Vita Vasylyeva
(905) 326-0676
https://www.artsyltech.com/
Vita Vasylyeva
(905) 326-0676
https://www.artsyltech.com/
Categories