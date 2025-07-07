Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin, in the New Orleans, LA Area on Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Temple Grandin, PhD, is a Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University and a leading figure in autism advocacy. A bestselling author and renowned speaker, she has educated and inspired thousands of parents, educators, and professionals around the world. Her influential works include Emergence: Labeled Autistic, Thinking in Pictures, The Autistic Brain, The Loving Push (co-authored with Debra Moore), and her newest release, Autism Sensory and Behavior.
New Orleans, LA, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism advocate, scientist, and inventor, has inspired hundreds of thousands of individuals and families impacted by autism.
In this powerful and personal presentation, Dr. Grandin shares the challenges she’s faced throughout her life, offering an honest look into her childhood along with practical strategies to help others navigate similar experiences and enhance their quality of life.
Drawing from both her lived experience and evidence-based research, she provides valuable insights into different types of thinkers, their unique strengths, and how to encourage innovation and understanding in young people.
Topics Dr. Grandin will cover include:
- The importance of early intervention, effective therapies, and inclusive education
- Guidance on toilet training and navigating puberty
- Preparing for high school, learning to drive, and planning for college
Whether a parent, educator, or individual on the spectrum, this session offers a wealth of wisdom, practical guidance, and heartfelt encouragement—all firmly rooted in science and compassion.
In this powerful and personal presentation, Dr. Grandin shares the challenges she’s faced throughout her life, offering an honest look into her childhood along with practical strategies to help others navigate similar experiences and enhance their quality of life.
Drawing from both her lived experience and evidence-based research, she provides valuable insights into different types of thinkers, their unique strengths, and how to encourage innovation and understanding in young people.
Topics Dr. Grandin will cover include:
- The importance of early intervention, effective therapies, and inclusive education
- Guidance on toilet training and navigating puberty
- Preparing for high school, learning to drive, and planning for college
Whether a parent, educator, or individual on the spectrum, this session offers a wealth of wisdom, practical guidance, and heartfelt encouragement—all firmly rooted in science and compassion.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories