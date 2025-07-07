Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin, in the New Orleans, LA Area on Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Temple Grandin, PhD, is a Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University and a leading figure in autism advocacy. A bestselling author and renowned speaker, she has educated and inspired thousands of parents, educators, and professionals around the world. Her influential works include Emergence: Labeled Autistic, Thinking in Pictures, The Autistic Brain, The Loving Push (co-authored with Debra Moore), and her newest release, Autism Sensory and Behavior.