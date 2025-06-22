QNAP Unveils QSW 3000 Series: 8-Port Full 10GbE Lite-Managed Switch with Stable and Effortless Network Control
Taipei, Taiwan, June 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today launched its first 8-port full 10GbE Multi-Gig/Fiber Lite-managed switch, the QSW-L3208-2C6T. Featuring six 10GbE Multi-Gig RJ45 ports and two 10GbE SFP+/RJ45 combo ports, the switch also includes useful features such as LACP, QoS, and VLAN. The QSW-L3208-2C6T enables creators, small offices, and SMBs to build high-performance and reliable networks with flexible management on a budget.
"We’ve noticed that many creators and SMBs demand stable, high-speed networks without the complexity of full Layer 2 management,” said Ronald Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the QSW-L3208-2C6T is our first Lite-managed switch, offering just the right amount of management control for users to improve efficiency and troubleshoot quickly with minimal setup."
Key Features of the QSW-L3208-2C6T
▪️ Full 10GbE High-Speed Transmission: Features eight full 10GbE ports with a total switching capacity of 160Gbps. Six RJ45 ports support Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T (10G/5G/2.5G/1G/100M), delivering stable 10GbE performance when used with Cat 6a (or better) cables—ideal for high-bandwidth tasks such as video editing and backup.
▪️ Flexible Combo Ports: 2x SFP+/RJ45 combo ports, with SFP+ ports backward-compatible with 1G SFP modules. Easily connect fiber and copper devices across diverse environments and extended uplinks.
▪️ LACP: Aggregate up to 40Gbps bandwidth, ideal when used with QNAP NAS for Port Trunking or SMB Multichannel to significantly enhance backup and media transfer performance.
▪️ QoS: Pre-optimized for VoIP, streaming, and backup scenarios. Easy to configure, making deployment faster and simpler.
▪️ VLAN for Secure Segmentation: Quickly set up VLANs via QSS to isolate traffic and improve network security with minimal configuration.
▪️ Jumbo Frame Support: Supports Jumbo Frames up to 12K bytes—higher than similar models—enhancing NAS large file transfers and stability.
▪️ IGMP Snooping for Smoother Multicasting: Efficiently manages multi-stream traffic between NAS and NVR, ensuring smooth performance for both surveillance and media playback.
▪️ QNAP Switch System (QSS) with Qfinder Pro: Easily discover, configure, and manage the QSW-L3208-2C6T. Supports online firmware updates for effortless maintenance.
▪️ Compact Desktop Design: Small footprint with efficient fan-based cooling, perfect for creative studios or desktop deployment in office environments.
Learn more about QNAP managed/unmanaged switches at https://www.qnap.com/go/product/compare-switches.
For more information, and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
"We’ve noticed that many creators and SMBs demand stable, high-speed networks without the complexity of full Layer 2 management,” said Ronald Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the QSW-L3208-2C6T is our first Lite-managed switch, offering just the right amount of management control for users to improve efficiency and troubleshoot quickly with minimal setup."
Key Features of the QSW-L3208-2C6T
▪️ Full 10GbE High-Speed Transmission: Features eight full 10GbE ports with a total switching capacity of 160Gbps. Six RJ45 ports support Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T (10G/5G/2.5G/1G/100M), delivering stable 10GbE performance when used with Cat 6a (or better) cables—ideal for high-bandwidth tasks such as video editing and backup.
▪️ Flexible Combo Ports: 2x SFP+/RJ45 combo ports, with SFP+ ports backward-compatible with 1G SFP modules. Easily connect fiber and copper devices across diverse environments and extended uplinks.
▪️ LACP: Aggregate up to 40Gbps bandwidth, ideal when used with QNAP NAS for Port Trunking or SMB Multichannel to significantly enhance backup and media transfer performance.
▪️ QoS: Pre-optimized for VoIP, streaming, and backup scenarios. Easy to configure, making deployment faster and simpler.
▪️ VLAN for Secure Segmentation: Quickly set up VLANs via QSS to isolate traffic and improve network security with minimal configuration.
▪️ Jumbo Frame Support: Supports Jumbo Frames up to 12K bytes—higher than similar models—enhancing NAS large file transfers and stability.
▪️ IGMP Snooping for Smoother Multicasting: Efficiently manages multi-stream traffic between NAS and NVR, ensuring smooth performance for both surveillance and media playback.
▪️ QNAP Switch System (QSS) with Qfinder Pro: Easily discover, configure, and manage the QSW-L3208-2C6T. Supports online firmware updates for effortless maintenance.
▪️ Compact Desktop Design: Small footprint with efficient fan-based cooling, perfect for creative studios or desktop deployment in office environments.
Learn more about QNAP managed/unmanaged switches at https://www.qnap.com/go/product/compare-switches.
For more information, and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Categories