An Irish Voice for Southwest China: Promoting Guizhou and Guangxi to the World
Irish philanthropist Pat McCarthy joined a major China National Tourist Office tour of Guizhou and Guangxi, promoting their culture, landscapes, and longevity traditions to Europe. Inspired by St. Patrick’s legacy of connection, McCarthy views tourism as a bridge for mutual understanding, poverty reduction, and shared prosperity.
Beijing, China, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In May 2025, the China National Tourist Office (London) hosted a high-level familiarisation tour through Guizhou Province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, bringing together a delegation of 33 tourism professionals from across Europe. Among them was Pat McCarthy, Irish philanthropist and founder of the Ireland Sino Institute, who was invited to participate in this landmark initiative. Though an invited guest, McCarthy embraced the journey as a personal mission—to help share the stories, landscapes, and cultural treasures of these lesser-known provinces with a wider international audience.
“St. Patrick is remembered in Ireland not just for where he came from, but for where he went—bringing people together and building understanding,” McCarthy reflected.
“In that same spirit, I’ve come to Guizhou and Guangxi to help others discover what makes these places truly special.”
Connecting Europe and Southwest China
The delegation included representatives from Ireland, the UK, Finland, Norway, and other European nations. Their purpose: to deepen tourism ties and cultural understanding between Europe and China. During the tour, McCarthy also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Guizhou officials, committing to future cooperation in cultural exchange and tourism promotion.
Cultural Immersion in Guizhou
In Guizhou, participants explored major attractions like Huangguoshu Waterfall, Baling River Bridge, and traditional Dong and Miao ethnic villages. The group was welcomed with folk performances, local cuisine, and insights into centuries-old customs. They also visited the UNESCO-listed karst region of Libo, including Xiaoqikong, Daqikong, and Cuigu Waterfall—renowned for their unique ecosystems and surreal natural beauty.
Discovering Wellness in Guangxi
The tour continued in Guangxi, where the group explored the Baiku Yao Village, the expansive Dongtian Shengjing cave system, and Bama County, famed for its high number of centenarians and clean living environment. The visit highlighted Guangxi’s emergence as a global destination for eco-tourism and wellness-based travel.
Lasting Impact
After returning to Europe, McCarthy began actively promoting Guizhou and Guangxi through outreach events, media campaigns, and cultural institutions. His efforts have already generated increased interest among European travelers and tourism stakeholders. According to Zhang Li, director of CNTO London, this was the largest European familiarisation tour ever organized for the region—a milestone in bilateral tourism cooperation.
Inspired by Heritage, Driven by Purpose
Pat McCarthy sees his work as part of a larger calling: to connect people through culture and help empower regions through responsible tourism. Just as St. Patrick once traveled across Ireland with the aim of uniting communities and spreading knowledge, McCarthy views cross-cultural tourism as a modern path to shared growth and understanding.
“When people take time to experience another culture with open hearts and mutual respect,” McCarthy said, “we don’t just build tourism—we build a better world.”
Get Involved
To read more about this journey and the initiative behind it, visit: https://irelandchinainstitute.eu/2025/06/15/irishmans-china-tour-awakens-the-imagination-of-europe/
If you're curious to experience the rich culture, landscapes, and longevity wisdom of Guizhou and Guangxi, we welcome you to learn more.
Contact us at: https://irelandchinainstitute.eu/contact-team/
