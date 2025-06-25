Ronald F. Schulz’s Newly Released "Creature Chronicles" is a Compelling Spiritual Allegory Exploring Biblical Truths Through Imaginative Storytelling
“Creature Chronicles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald F. Schulz is a creative and thought-provoking tale that uses nonhuman narrators to convey faith-based lessons and scriptural insights in a fresh and engaging way.
Desoto, KS, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Creature Chronicles”: a compelling spiritual allegory exploring biblical truths through imaginative storytelling. “Creature Chronicles” is the creation of published author, Ronald F. Schulz, who was born in 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri, and was a high school tennis athlete. After graduating from the Missouri School of Mines, he was commissioned as an officer in the US Army Corps of Engineers and later moved to Owensboro, Kentucky, with his wife Sarah, where they raised three children. A devoted Christian, Ron served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church in America and passionately taught junior high Sunday school. He was known for beginning each day in prayer and Bible study, deeply committed to his faith, family, and church. Ron and Sarah were married for sixty-three years before she passed, and Ron followed six months later in 2023 at the age of eighty-six. His writings were published posthumously to honor his life and faith, reflecting his walk with God.
Schulz shares, “I charged from the woods into the clearing and raced into position on the road between the man and the children. At the same time, my friend bolted out of the woods and got behind the children. The children were stunned at our sudden appearance. They froze in place. What a shame, I thought.
"It may seem somewhat of a stretch to have nonhuman creatures speaking to and being understood by mankind. Adam nor Eve seemed surprised that the serpent could speak and do so understandably. Pastors use illustrations not found in the Scriptures to get across biblical truths. Jesus Himself used many parables to impart spiritual truth to His hearers.
"God has said that even the heavens declare His glory. Jesus said that if the people were silenced, the stones lying about would declare His glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald F. Schulz’s new book is a creative narrative crafted to encourage readers to consider biblical messages through a fresh and imaginative lens.
Consumers can purchase “Creature Chronicles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Creature Chronicles,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
