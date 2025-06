H. A. Fould’s Newly Released "The Astonishing Adventures of Greensleeves" is Thrilling, Witty, and Stylish Tale of Vigilante Justice in a Vividly Imagined World

New York, NY, June 25, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “The Astonishing Adventures of Greensleeves,” a wildly entertaining and sharply written blend of classic detective drama, superhero excitement, and vintage elegance, is the creation of published author, H. A. Fould.Fould shares, “When evil rears its ugly headTo seek whom it may devourWhen traps for innocence are spreadAnd we cry in our darkest hourGreensleeves takes up her swordGreensleeves takes up the fightGreensleeves shall never back downAnd who but Lady Greensleeves”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H. A. Fould’s new book introduces readers to the world of Irene Atwood—a wealthy socialite by day and the mysterious, green-cloaked vigilante Greensleeves by night. Set in the charming yet crime-riddled city of Scarborough, the story follows Greensleeves as she battles thugs, outwits mobsters, and matches wits (and swords) with theatrical villains, all while maintaining her wit, style, and sense of justice.Consumers can purchase “The Astonishing Adventures of Greensleeves” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Astonishing Adventures of Greensleeves,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.