H. A. Fould’s Newly Released "The Astonishing Adventures of Greensleeves" is Thrilling, Witty, and Stylish Tale of Vigilante Justice in a Vividly Imagined World
“The Astonishing Adventures of Greensleeves” from Christian Faith Publishing author H. A. Fould is a swashbuckling, character-driven story filled with high-stakes crime-fighting, clever banter, and a heroine with flair, brains, and a rapier at her hip.
New York, NY, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Astonishing Adventures of Greensleeves,” a wildly entertaining and sharply written blend of classic detective drama, superhero excitement, and vintage elegance, is the creation of published author, H. A. Fould.
Fould shares, “When evil rears its ugly head
To seek whom it may devour
When traps for innocence are spread
And we cry in our darkest hour
Greensleeves takes up her sword
Greensleeves takes up the fight
Greensleeves shall never back down
And who but Lady Greensleeves”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H. A. Fould’s new book introduces readers to the world of Irene Atwood—a wealthy socialite by day and the mysterious, green-cloaked vigilante Greensleeves by night. Set in the charming yet crime-riddled city of Scarborough, the story follows Greensleeves as she battles thugs, outwits mobsters, and matches wits (and swords) with theatrical villains, all while maintaining her wit, style, and sense of justice.
