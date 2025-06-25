Ken Ellsworth’s Newly Released "How Can This Be?" is a Powerful Personal Testimony of Faith, Transformation, and the Life-Giving Truth of the Gospel
“How Can This Be? This story is a gift. He who has eyes let him see, He who has ears let him hear.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Ellsworth is a moving and reflective account of a man’s journey back to Christ, prompted by a life-threatening health crisis and a deeper understanding of God’s purpose.
Menomonie, WI, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How Can This Be? This story is a gift. He who has eyes let him see, He who has ears let him hear.”: a moving memoir of faith, redemption, and God’s transformative grace. “How Can This Be? This story is a gift. He who has eyes let him see, He who has ears let him hear.” is the creation of published author, Ken Ellsworth, who wrote this book after a life-altering moment on July 17, 2012, when he was told he needed a heart transplant. Faced with a decision between receiving a new heart or letting it go to someone else, he reflected on his life, faith, and purpose. The book is divided into two parts: the story of how he became a follower of Jesus Christ, and the lessons he learned through that journey. Though baptized and raised in the church, he drifted away in adulthood, prioritizing sports—especially golf—over faith. Over time, he came to realize that Jesus must be the true source of life, not just a backup. This realization inspired him to share his testimony, guided by the truth in John 8:32.
Ellsworth shares, “In Mark 4:11–15: 'As soon as He was alone, His followers, with the twelve, began asking Him about the parables. And He was saying to them, "To you has been given the mystery of the kingdom of God, but those who are outside get everything in parables, so that while seeing, they may see and not perceive, and while hearing, they may hear and not understand; otherwise they might return and be forgiven." And He said to them, ‘Do you not understand this parable?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken Ellsworth’s new book offers a compelling testimony of faith renewed and life transformed by God’s grace and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “How Can This Be? This story is a gift. He who has eyes let him see, He who has ears let him hear.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Can This Be? This story is a gift. He who has eyes let him see, He who has ears let him hear.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ellsworth shares, “In Mark 4:11–15: 'As soon as He was alone, His followers, with the twelve, began asking Him about the parables. And He was saying to them, "To you has been given the mystery of the kingdom of God, but those who are outside get everything in parables, so that while seeing, they may see and not perceive, and while hearing, they may hear and not understand; otherwise they might return and be forgiven." And He said to them, ‘Do you not understand this parable?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken Ellsworth’s new book offers a compelling testimony of faith renewed and life transformed by God’s grace and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “How Can This Be? This story is a gift. He who has eyes let him see, He who has ears let him hear.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Can This Be? This story is a gift. He who has eyes let him see, He who has ears let him hear.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories