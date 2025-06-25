Ken Ellsworth’s Newly Released "How Can This Be?" is a Powerful Personal Testimony of Faith, Transformation, and the Life-Giving Truth of the Gospel

“How Can This Be? This story is a gift. He who has eyes let him see, He who has ears let him hear.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Ellsworth is a moving and reflective account of a man’s journey back to Christ, prompted by a life-threatening health crisis and a deeper understanding of God’s purpose.