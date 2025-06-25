Jacqueline Martin’s newly released “Time Out with the Holy Spirit” is an inspiring and heartfelt call to deepen one's relationship with God
“Time Out with the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline Martin is a powerful reflection on the importance of developing a consistent and genuine connection with God through the Holy Spirit, guided by personal testimony and scriptural insights.
Albuquerque, NM, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Time Out with the Holy Spirit”: a transformative guide to deepening your spiritual walk through reflection, prayer, and obedience to God’s Word. “Time Out with the Holy Spirit” is the creation of published author, Jacqueline Martin, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Martin shares, “This book is inspired by the Holy Spirit. Through the Word of God and my testimony, I pray and believe for you, my brothers and sisters, that God would do mighty work in you and give you a tender, responsive heart and a clean spirit. I pray that you will repent and live for the Lord. He loves us so much and desires a relationship with you all. You see, think of your relationship with God as with your spouse: if you only went to see them on Easter and Christmas, what kind of relationship would you have with them? Be consistent in your relationship with God. Consistency and obedience are key. Be humble and kind. It takes less energy and effort to be kind and to be a light for broken people in the midst of this world’s dark storms. Remember, we can all deceive man, but God is not deceived. He loves you—surrender. I promise it’s all worth it. His Word does not return void to Him. God is truly the Great I AM, God Almighty, our provider, protector, healer, love—true love—and peace—a peace that you will never find chasing the lustful desires of this world. Everything is vanity without the Lord at the center of our lives. I pray you give Him the rightful place on the throne of your heart as your one true King.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Martin’s new book is a deeply personal invitation to embrace a closer relationship with God through prayer, humility, and obedience to His Word.
Consumers can purchase “Time Out with the Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Time Out with the Holy Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
