Pastor Brian T. Lees’s Newly Released "Courage: The Power to Stand Out Without Fear" is a Powerful Devotional That Inspires Christians to Boldly Live Out Their Faith
“Courage: The Power to Stand Out Without Fear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Brian T. Lees is an empowering guide that explores how faith, experience, and resilience fuel the courage to face life’s challenges and stand firm in Christian conviction.
Milan, IL, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Courage: The Power to Stand Out Without Fear”: a powerful devotional that inspires Christians to live boldly, embrace their faith, and draw strength from God in every circumstance. “Courage: The Power to Stand Out Without Fear” is the creation of published author, Pastor Brian T. Lees, who is based in Milan, Illinois, ministers to senior communities in various care settings near the Quad Cities, offering engaging worship services that include music and visual elements. With a background in music, acting, clowning, magic, teaching, and public speaking, he integrates his diverse talents into his ministry. Pastor Brian lives by the message in “The Clown’s Prayer,” finding purpose in bringing joy to others as a reflection of God's love.
Pastor Lees shares, “As long as there is good and evil in our world, we will always be at war. Christians should not be afraid to admit they follow God. They should take an active stance to share the Word and to encourage others to seek and find Jesus.
We gather our courage from a wide range of sources. Courage comes from within us. Courage is not the absence of fear, but the capacity to put one foot in front of the other and move forward. This book identifies courage we retain from past experiences. It encourages you to look back and learn from your accomplishments as well as your failures. Accomplishments enhance our confidence, and failures are learning lessons. Both contribute to the courage of moving forward.
"In Matthew 19:26, Jesus said, 'With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.' This book identifies real-world situations where Christians have overcome what seemed to be impossible. It includes examples of raw courage we use every day. Some are easy, where others require us to reach out for help. From teenagers saving a town from a flood to addicts stepping up to get free, it identifies the power of raw courage.
"Courage enables us to do what is right at all costs. Biblical courage identifies Christians’ foundation to stand up and out. We should never be afraid to speak up, never hide our Christianity, and allow God’s grace to shine through us. For that to happen, we need to cling to our inner courage and never hesitate to use it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Brian T. Lees’s new book offers heartfelt encouragement and practical insight into walking boldly with Christ and allowing courage to lead the way.
Consumers can purchase “Courage: The Power to Stand Out Without Fear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Courage: The Power to Stand Out Without Fear,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pastor Lees shares, “As long as there is good and evil in our world, we will always be at war. Christians should not be afraid to admit they follow God. They should take an active stance to share the Word and to encourage others to seek and find Jesus.
We gather our courage from a wide range of sources. Courage comes from within us. Courage is not the absence of fear, but the capacity to put one foot in front of the other and move forward. This book identifies courage we retain from past experiences. It encourages you to look back and learn from your accomplishments as well as your failures. Accomplishments enhance our confidence, and failures are learning lessons. Both contribute to the courage of moving forward.
"In Matthew 19:26, Jesus said, 'With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.' This book identifies real-world situations where Christians have overcome what seemed to be impossible. It includes examples of raw courage we use every day. Some are easy, where others require us to reach out for help. From teenagers saving a town from a flood to addicts stepping up to get free, it identifies the power of raw courage.
"Courage enables us to do what is right at all costs. Biblical courage identifies Christians’ foundation to stand up and out. We should never be afraid to speak up, never hide our Christianity, and allow God’s grace to shine through us. For that to happen, we need to cling to our inner courage and never hesitate to use it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Brian T. Lees’s new book offers heartfelt encouragement and practical insight into walking boldly with Christ and allowing courage to lead the way.
Consumers can purchase “Courage: The Power to Stand Out Without Fear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Courage: The Power to Stand Out Without Fear,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories