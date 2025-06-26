Auntie Jazz’s Newly Released "At Home with Mommy" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating the Special Bond Between Mother and Child
“At Home with Mommy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Auntie Jazz is a delightful and tender tale that follows a young girl’s joyful day spent with her mother, showcasing the beauty of everyday moments and family love.
New York, NY, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “At Home with Mommy”: a charming and lovingly illustrated children’s book that highlights the simple joys of spending quality time with family. “At Home with Mommy” is the creation of published author, Auntie Jazz, a native of St. Louis, Missouri who cherishes time with family.
Auntie Jazz shares, “Logan is a little girl who loves to enjoy time at home with her mommy. She gives us a look into her day at home, and she talks about all the wonderful things that she and her mommy do throughout the day. Each moment with Mommy brings great excitement and expectation to Logan. Today we get a chance to come along with Logan to see what she and her mommy do to keep her busy and full of joy through the day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Auntie Jazz’s new book is a celebration of mother-daughter love that inspires young readers to appreciate the joy found in everyday routines.
Consumers can purchase “At Home with Mommy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “At Home with Mommy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Auntie Jazz shares, “Logan is a little girl who loves to enjoy time at home with her mommy. She gives us a look into her day at home, and she talks about all the wonderful things that she and her mommy do throughout the day. Each moment with Mommy brings great excitement and expectation to Logan. Today we get a chance to come along with Logan to see what she and her mommy do to keep her busy and full of joy through the day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Auntie Jazz’s new book is a celebration of mother-daughter love that inspires young readers to appreciate the joy found in everyday routines.
Consumers can purchase “At Home with Mommy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “At Home with Mommy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories