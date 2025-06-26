Michael F. Schmidt’s Newly Released "Biblical Lessons from Grandpa" is a Heartfelt and Practical Devotional Tool for Families and Sunday School Leaders
“Biblical Lessons from Grandpa: Preparing the Next Generations” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael F. Schmidt is a meaningful guide that offers weekly Bible-based lessons designed to help children grow in faith and navigate today’s challenges with biblical truth.
Westerville, OH, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Biblical Lessons from Grandpa: Preparing the Next Generations”: a powerful and nurturing collection of biblical lessons aimed at equipping children with godly wisdom and spiritual strength. “Biblical Lessons from Grandpa: Preparing the Next Generations” is the creation of published author, Michael F. Schmidt, a dedicated father and grandfather.
Schmidt shares, “Do you feel a burden to reach your kids, grandkids, or children’s Sunday school with God’s plan for salvation and instructions for Christian living and growth? This children’s book is a compilation of weekly biblical lessons that address the challenges kids face today.
"Kids, like never before, are faced with social-media messages and peer pressure to conform to beliefs and lifestyles that are not God’s plan for their best life.
"I hope you can read one lesson per week to your kids, grandkids, or Sunday school and reinforce the lesson during that week. I know you will be challenged by each lesson to be a good example to them of knowing, loving, and serving God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael F. Schmidt’s new book is an excellent resource for Christian families and educators who wish to plant seeds of faith and guide young hearts toward a deeper relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Biblical Lessons from Grandpa: Preparing the Next Generations” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Biblical Lessons from Grandpa: Preparing the Next Generations,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
