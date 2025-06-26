Eric Miles’s New Book, "No Rest for the Wicked," is a Gripping Tale Following Individuals Caught in a Web of Lies, Sin, and a Power Struggle Over a Local Church
New York, NY, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eric Miles has completed his most recent book, “No Rest for the Wicked”: a stunning drama that follows a group of individuals all struggling with their own inner demons, leading to a twisted path of lies, deception, and betrayal.
“Transgender Elisha ‘Eli’ Bradshaw is at a point in her life where she finds herself at a crossroads,” writes Miles. “She doesn’t want to live her life as a woman anymore and wants to do right by God. The only problem is she is tempted by her lusts, and it’s hard for her to turn from her wicked ways. During one of her weak moments of needing affection, she turns to Joseph Whitfield, pastor of a megachurch, to fulfill her sexual desires. But afterward, she regrets being with a married man and hates him for actually being a man who cheats on his wife. Can she be strong enough to change her ways and be a better person for good?
“Single, Shareece Whitfield busies herself with her outreach program to avoid looking for a man. Finally tired of being alone, she decides to step out on the prowl for a nice suitor. She runs into a guy, who seems to be everything she wants in a man, but the man she is slowly falling in love with is holding a deep secret that could possibly destroy her and her family.
“Deacon Willie and his mother, Mother Greene, have their eyes on the church and have a plan of their own to overthrow Pastor Whitfield and all who stand behind him by any means necessary, including using witchcraft.
“Beaten down by his own demons, Joseph Whitfield is in need of a break from the church, and the loss of his wife is weighing him down. The only joy he has is knowing that his daughter, Shareece, is dating. But there’s something about her date that seems familiar to him, and what he fears the most could have his world crashing down.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Miles’s book will leave readers stunned as they follow this story of sin and lies, leading to a shocking conclusion they’ll never see coming. Character-driven and thought-provoking, “No Rest for the Wicked” is sure to keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase “No Rest for the Wicked” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Transgender Elisha ‘Eli’ Bradshaw is at a point in her life where she finds herself at a crossroads,” writes Miles. “She doesn’t want to live her life as a woman anymore and wants to do right by God. The only problem is she is tempted by her lusts, and it’s hard for her to turn from her wicked ways. During one of her weak moments of needing affection, she turns to Joseph Whitfield, pastor of a megachurch, to fulfill her sexual desires. But afterward, she regrets being with a married man and hates him for actually being a man who cheats on his wife. Can she be strong enough to change her ways and be a better person for good?
“Single, Shareece Whitfield busies herself with her outreach program to avoid looking for a man. Finally tired of being alone, she decides to step out on the prowl for a nice suitor. She runs into a guy, who seems to be everything she wants in a man, but the man she is slowly falling in love with is holding a deep secret that could possibly destroy her and her family.
“Deacon Willie and his mother, Mother Greene, have their eyes on the church and have a plan of their own to overthrow Pastor Whitfield and all who stand behind him by any means necessary, including using witchcraft.
“Beaten down by his own demons, Joseph Whitfield is in need of a break from the church, and the loss of his wife is weighing him down. The only joy he has is knowing that his daughter, Shareece, is dating. But there’s something about her date that seems familiar to him, and what he fears the most could have his world crashing down.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Miles’s book will leave readers stunned as they follow this story of sin and lies, leading to a shocking conclusion they’ll never see coming. Character-driven and thought-provoking, “No Rest for the Wicked” is sure to keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this provocative work can purchase “No Rest for the Wicked” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories