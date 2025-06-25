Gregory A. Miller’s New Book, "Where’s Your Mind At?" Is a Compelling Guide That Offers Readers a Pathway Towards Living a Meaningful and Fulfilling Life
Hillsborough, AL, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gregory A. Miller, a veteran of the US Navy, as well as a licensed teacher at the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research based in Los Angeles, California, has completed his most recent book, “Where’s Your Mind At?”: a powerful read that explores the mind’s functions and processes, and how these can be utilized for mindful living.
“What is the Mind? Where is it, at and how does it function? What does the Mind have to do with Mindful-Living?” writes Miller. “Philosophers, Thinkers, Psychologists, Neuroscientists, Researchers, and many others have pondered these questions. There are volumes of literature concerning the location, function, and structure of the Mind, but no one knows for certain.
“Mindful Living is the act of living in the present moment by controlling your thoughts and actions. This can be achieved by understanding and using your Mind’s cognitive processes. First, you need to know what the Mind is and how it operates.
“What were you thinking about before you decided to search for some interesting reading material? Where was your Mind at? These questions set your Mind’s cognitive processes into motion in order to answer these questions.”
“This book was written to provide all of us with the basic information about an entity that makes us aware of the Self and this reality we call Life. I believe this book will inspire you to think and study about how you can achieve peace of Mind and live a stress-free way of living. Enjoy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gregory A. Miller’s book will help readers become more aware of their minds, thus allowing them to focus on being present in their lives by focusing their priorities and thoughts each and every day.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Where’s Your Mind At?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
