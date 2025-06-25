Author Dewan Guy’s New Book, "Product of One," is a Powerful Story That Follows a Young Man Who is Raised by a Mother Suffering from Mental Health Issues

Recent release “Product of One” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dewan Guy is a compelling and thought-provoking novel inspired by true events that centers around a young man as he reflects upon his upbringing, and the impacts that his mother’s mental health issues had on both his and his sister’s paths in life.