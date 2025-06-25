Author Dewan Guy’s New Book, "Product of One," is a Powerful Story That Follows a Young Man Who is Raised by a Mother Suffering from Mental Health Issues
Recent release “Product of One” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dewan Guy is a compelling and thought-provoking novel inspired by true events that centers around a young man as he reflects upon his upbringing, and the impacts that his mother’s mental health issues had on both his and his sister’s paths in life.
New York, NY, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dewan Guy, who holds a lifelong passion for creating art and writing short stories and poems, has completed his new book, “Product of One”: a stirring and poignant novel inspired by true events that explores the impact that a parent’s mental health issues can have on their children.
“The main point of this story is about a little boy who became a young man living with his mother’s Mental Health Issues, not knowing or realizing there is or was a problem,” writes Guy. “How would you know if you were born into a world that seemed normal to you? That was me.
“What makes this story different, aside from the mental health issues, is that my mother was very supportive and encouraged me to find my purpose in life and not waste time. For she was running out of time as well, the Mental Illness was taking a turn south—where she so wanted to go—to be alone. With very little warning, we packed up and left the only world that my sister and I knew.
“In the summer of 1973, entering my junior year of high school, mental illness began to take over some, if not all, of my mother’s decision-making. We just up and left. She just wanted to go home!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dewan Guy’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they explore the importance of recognizing mental illness in both oneself and their loved ones. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Product of One” is sure to resonate with anyone who has felt the impact of mental health issues, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "Product of One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
