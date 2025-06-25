Author Bill Arthur’s New Book, "Fantastic," is a Riveting and Imaginative Fantasy Adventure That Follows the Knight Perchance on His Epic Quest to Find the Holy Grail
Recent release “Fantastic” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Arthur is a compelling novel that centers around Perchance, a knight who sets out on a thrilling quest to locate the Holy Grail. As he embarks on his adventure, Perchance will be forced to cross a fifty-million-mile desert and even travel through time, all while meeting a host of colorful characters along the way.
Hopkins, MN, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bill Arthur, a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, has completed his new book, “Fantastic”: a captivating story that follows a knight’s journey that will take him through different eras in order to find the Holy Grail.
“On his quest for the Holy Grail, the knight Perchance slays a dragon and meets the lady Amorous. But his troubles are just beginning,” writes Arthur. “After meeting with Indians, he must cross a fifty-million-mile desert and defeat a one-thousand-foot-tall dung beetle. This delightfully loopy tale about love, loss, and the pursuit of a dream in the face of impossible odds features a talking rock, a talking tree, and talking frogs and flowers. Did I mention talking horses? There is also time travel to the Stone Age, Ancient Egypt, the Roaring Twenties, and the future.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bill Arthur’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Perchance’s epic quest, discovering a host of colorful and odd characters along the way that will help him on his adventure. Expertly paced and brimming with imagination, “Fantastic” is sure to delight readers and leave them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Fantastic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
