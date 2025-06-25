Author Bill Arthur’s New Book, "Fantastic," is a Riveting and Imaginative Fantasy Adventure That Follows the Knight Perchance on His Epic Quest to Find the Holy Grail

Recent release “Fantastic” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Arthur is a compelling novel that centers around Perchance, a knight who sets out on a thrilling quest to locate the Holy Grail. As he embarks on his adventure, Perchance will be forced to cross a fifty-million-mile desert and even travel through time, all while meeting a host of colorful characters along the way.