Author BJ Hawkins’s New Book, “When He Invited Me: A Book of Poems,” is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting the Ways That God Has Proven His Love to the Author

Recent release “When He Invited Me: A Book of Poems” from Covenant Books, author BJ Hawkins, is a powerful and engaging series of poems that highlights the love and guidance that God has provided to the author throughout life’s trials, serving as a reminder to readers that He is ever present for those seeking answers and peace.