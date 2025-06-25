Author BJ Hawkins’s New Book, “When He Invited Me: A Book of Poems,” is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting the Ways That God Has Proven His Love to the Author
Recent release “When He Invited Me: A Book of Poems” from Covenant Books, author BJ Hawkins, is a powerful and engaging series of poems that highlights the love and guidance that God has provided to the author throughout life’s trials, serving as a reminder to readers that He is ever present for those seeking answers and peace.
New York, NY, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BJ Hawkins, a singer-songwriter of country gospel who has also written different genres of positive, secular songs, has completed her new book, “When He Invited Me: A Book of Poems”: stirring assortment of poems that aims to highlight how Christ has influenced the author’s life, standing by her side through times of trials and triumphs.
“I have written poems and songs that God has given to me as I have walked through painful valleys, tests, and trials with Him,” writes Hawkins. “I have been told by others that my poems are profound and have been asked to put them in a book.
“My hope is that in this book of poems, others may be enlightened and provoked to consider knowing God Almighty. My desire is to uplift the believer, and to convey the love of Christ and his compassion to the unbeliever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, BJ Hawkins’s new book will resonate with readers from backgrounds who are seeking peace and hope in their own lives, exploring how looking towards Christ can provide the answers they seek.
Readers can purchase “When He Invited Me: A Book of Poems” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Meadville, PA. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“I have written poems and songs that God has given to me as I have walked through painful valleys, tests, and trials with Him,” writes Hawkins. “I have been told by others that my poems are profound and have been asked to put them in a book.
“My hope is that in this book of poems, others may be enlightened and provoked to consider knowing God Almighty. My desire is to uplift the believer, and to convey the love of Christ and his compassion to the unbeliever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, BJ Hawkins’s new book will resonate with readers from backgrounds who are seeking peace and hope in their own lives, exploring how looking towards Christ can provide the answers they seek.
Readers can purchase “When He Invited Me: A Book of Poems” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Meadville, PA. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories