Author Jimmy Faulkner’s New Book, "The Other Side," is a Charming Tale of a Lost Wolf Who Must Face His Fears and Cross a River in Order to Reunite with His Family
Recent release “The Other Side” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Faulkner is a captivating story that centers around Tyson, a young wolf who has become separated from his family. In order to return to them, Tyson must swim across a river but must push past his fears of being swept away or risk never seeing them again.
South Bend, IN, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Faulkner, who currently resides in South Bend, Indiana, with his wife, Melissa, and their dog, Diesel, has completed his new book, “The Other Side”: an engaging story of a young wolf who must find the courage to face his fears if he hopes to see his family once more.
“‘The Other Side’ is a story about a young wolf named Tyson,” writes Faulkner. “He gets lost from his family because he wandered away. The only way to find them is to cross a river that he is scared to enter. Follow him through his fear, determination, and excitement to see if he is able to find his family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Faulkner’s new book is inspired by the author’s summers he spent in Northern Michigan with his dad, mom, and sister while growing up. With colorful artwork to help bring Faulkner’s story to life, “The Other Side” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, inspiring them to be brave and face their fears just like Tyson.
Readers can purchase “The Other Side” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘The Other Side’ is a story about a young wolf named Tyson,” writes Faulkner. “He gets lost from his family because he wandered away. The only way to find them is to cross a river that he is scared to enter. Follow him through his fear, determination, and excitement to see if he is able to find his family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Faulkner’s new book is inspired by the author’s summers he spent in Northern Michigan with his dad, mom, and sister while growing up. With colorful artwork to help bring Faulkner’s story to life, “The Other Side” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, inspiring them to be brave and face their fears just like Tyson.
Readers can purchase “The Other Side” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories