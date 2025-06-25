Author Jimmy Faulkner’s New Book, "The Other Side," is a Charming Tale of a Lost Wolf Who Must Face His Fears and Cross a River in Order to Reunite with His Family

Recent release “The Other Side” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Faulkner is a captivating story that centers around Tyson, a young wolf who has become separated from his family. In order to return to them, Tyson must swim across a river but must push past his fears of being swept away or risk never seeing them again.