Author Michelle Stott James’s New Book, "Spiritual Transformation," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Importance of a Relationship with Christ in One’s Life
Recent release “Spiritual Transformation” from Covenant Books author Michelle Stott James is a stirring and eye-opening guide that highlights the importance of spiritual vision and spirituality in one’s life, as well as the strength, healing, and transformation that forming a relationship with God can bring.
Salt Lake City, UT, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Stott James, a loving wife and mother of six who holds a graduate degree in German literature and has a career with the German department at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, has completed her new book, “Spiritual Transformation”: a compelling look at the ways in which a relationship with Christ can bring about healing and community to one’s life, resulting in a spiritual awakening and transformation.
“Although we often talk about spirituality, we usually cannot define it or explain how to achieve it,” writes James. “Besides offering a definition of spirituality, this book examines the need for spiritual vision in our lives. It further explores our individual journey into an ‘apprenticeship’ with God, which takes us beyond the merely mortal into transformative closeness to Jesus Christ. Spirituality grows as we strengthen the three basic relationships established by Christ—to God, to ourselves, and to others. We gain this strength by first learning to align ourselves with God, then binding our mortal self to our spiritual self, and finally by emulating Christ as we reach out to others in charity and service. Jesus Christ is the focus and source of all true spirituality, as well as the power behind all lasting change. The end result of spiritual transformation for individuals is a life of service infused with light, gratitude, and joy. The collective result is Zion, a community of Christ-focused people who are bound together in charity, the essence of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Stott James’s new book will resonate with readers from all backgrounds, helping them to discover how spirituality is a powerful and necessary tool for one’s life. Drawing from both scriptural truths and personal experiences, James shares her writings in the hope of connecting with those who may be feeling lost, helping to guide them back to God for their next steps in their spiritual journey.
Readers can purchase "Spiritual Transformation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
