Author Michelle Stott James’s New Book, "Spiritual Transformation," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Importance of a Relationship with Christ in One’s Life

Recent release “Spiritual Transformation” from Covenant Books author Michelle Stott James is a stirring and eye-opening guide that highlights the importance of spiritual vision and spirituality in one’s life, as well as the strength, healing, and transformation that forming a relationship with God can bring.