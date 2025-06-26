Author Michael Urban’s New Book, "Building 18," Follows the Work and Lives of an Engineering Team Working on an Advanced Aerospace Project After the Cold War
Recent release “Building 18” from Covenant Books author Michael Urban is a fascinating novel set in the final years of the Cold War that centers around a group of engineers that have begun work on a secret aerospace project. As their project begins to take shape, each of the team members struggles with both professional and personal issues, causing them to grow closer as a unit than ever before.
Viera, FL, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Urban, a loving husband and father who worked as a structural analyst supporting a number of 1980s era secret systems, has completed his new book, “Building 18”: a compelling read that addresses the impact on personal lives and the day-to-day activities of a team of aerospace engineers working in a Reagan-era secret aerospace facility.
“It’s the waning years of the Cold War. An advanced aerospace project is kicking off in a nondescript gray building in the inner neighborhood of a New England city,” writes Urban. “The windowless structure stands among abandoned buildings, the full parking lot being the only indicator of activity. A small group of engineers deals with technical issues and personal problems in a mix of technology, strip clubs, and drinking.
“The time frame is the 1980s. It follows an engineering team’s interactions both within and outside of work. The story portrays the team’s hardships, turmoil, evolving friendships, and successes. Actual events are the basis of the story. The book accurately portrays, with toned down language, the goings-on as it follows the group of friends.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Urban’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this character-driven drama, where the line blurs between the personal and professional. Expertly paced and inspired by the author’s own lived experiences, “Building 18” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Building 18” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“It’s the waning years of the Cold War. An advanced aerospace project is kicking off in a nondescript gray building in the inner neighborhood of a New England city,” writes Urban. “The windowless structure stands among abandoned buildings, the full parking lot being the only indicator of activity. A small group of engineers deals with technical issues and personal problems in a mix of technology, strip clubs, and drinking.
“The time frame is the 1980s. It follows an engineering team’s interactions both within and outside of work. The story portrays the team’s hardships, turmoil, evolving friendships, and successes. Actual events are the basis of the story. The book accurately portrays, with toned down language, the goings-on as it follows the group of friends.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Urban’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this character-driven drama, where the line blurs between the personal and professional. Expertly paced and inspired by the author’s own lived experiences, “Building 18” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Building 18” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories