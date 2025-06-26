Author Michael Urban’s New Book, "Building 18," Follows the Work and Lives of an Engineering Team Working on an Advanced Aerospace Project After the Cold War

Recent release “Building 18” from Covenant Books author Michael Urban is a fascinating novel set in the final years of the Cold War that centers around a group of engineers that have begun work on a secret aerospace project. As their project begins to take shape, each of the team members struggles with both professional and personal issues, causing them to grow closer as a unit than ever before.