Author Michael Urban’s New Book, “CW II: Colstrip Withdrawal II,” Centers Around a Small Coal Mining Town Whose Attempts at Revival Cause a National Uproar

Recent release “CW II: Colstrip Withdrawal II” from Covenant Books author Michael Urban is a compelling novel that centers around Colstrip, Montana, a small town facing financial ruin after its coal mining economy goes south. In order to preserve itself, Colstrip declares itself a sanctuary city from federal laws, only to cause a stir across the nation.