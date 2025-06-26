Author Michael Urban’s New Book, “CW II: Colstrip Withdrawal II,” Centers Around a Small Coal Mining Town Whose Attempts at Revival Cause a National Uproar
Recent release “CW II: Colstrip Withdrawal II” from Covenant Books author Michael Urban is a compelling novel that centers around Colstrip, Montana, a small town facing financial ruin after its coal mining economy goes south. In order to preserve itself, Colstrip declares itself a sanctuary city from federal laws, only to cause a stir across the nation.
Viera, FL, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Urban, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a recently retired aerospace engineer who enjoys hiking, biking, and fly fishing, has completed his new book, “CW II: Colstrip Withdrawal II”: a fascinating story of a failing mining town that sets out to defy federal law in order to save itself, only to cause a national and global crisis in the process.
“Coal once powered the industrial revolution but has recently become a dirty word. It is shunned as an energy source,” writes Urban. “This shift leaves the small town of Colstrip, Montana, without its primary source of employment, causing a sudden and severe economic decline. In an effort to survive, the town rebrands itself as a unique type of sanctuary city. However, their plan spirals out of control when it becomes a pivotal issue in the Montana governor’s race and draws the attention of the federal government. Thrust into the global spotlight, Colstrip finds itself at the center of a storm it can no longer control. The town’s simple attempt to help its residents evolves into a global event with consequences that could rival the fall of Rome.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Urban’s new book will captivate readers as they discover how Colstrip’s attempts to survive create devastating consequences for both its citizens and the world at large. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “CW II: Colstrip Withdrawal II” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “CW II: Colstrip Withdrawal II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Coal once powered the industrial revolution but has recently become a dirty word. It is shunned as an energy source,” writes Urban. “This shift leaves the small town of Colstrip, Montana, without its primary source of employment, causing a sudden and severe economic decline. In an effort to survive, the town rebrands itself as a unique type of sanctuary city. However, their plan spirals out of control when it becomes a pivotal issue in the Montana governor’s race and draws the attention of the federal government. Thrust into the global spotlight, Colstrip finds itself at the center of a storm it can no longer control. The town’s simple attempt to help its residents evolves into a global event with consequences that could rival the fall of Rome.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Urban’s new book will captivate readers as they discover how Colstrip’s attempts to survive create devastating consequences for both its citizens and the world at large. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “CW II: Colstrip Withdrawal II” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “CW II: Colstrip Withdrawal II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories