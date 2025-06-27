Author Terry Clark’s New Book, "The Seventh That I Am," is a Powerful Exploration of the Divine Truths That Surround the Number Seven Across All Religious Texts

Recent release “The Seventh That I Am” from Covenant Books author Terry Clark is a compelling look at the divine revelations the author has discovered through his lifetime of reflection and searching for truth, focusing on the impact that the number seven has as it appears in religious texts from all sorts of cultures.