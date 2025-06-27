Author Terry Clark’s New Book, "The Seventh That I Am," is a Powerful Exploration of the Divine Truths That Surround the Number Seven Across All Religious Texts
Recent release “The Seventh That I Am” from Covenant Books author Terry Clark is a compelling look at the divine revelations the author has discovered through his lifetime of reflection and searching for truth, focusing on the impact that the number seven has as it appears in religious texts from all sorts of cultures.
Callao, VA, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terry Clark, who grew up in Westmoreland County, Virginia, has completed his new book, “The Seventh That I Am”: a riveting and thought-provoking read that ponders the divine importance of the number seven, and how the author came to discover various truths in his search for enlightenment.
“The number 7 is seen throughout the Bible and every religious text, just as ‘I am’ is a universal story told to mankind in every culture and science,” writes Clark. “It is a mystery to be revealed, the only hope that we can all be one with the cosmos and the laws of nature of what we call God for our salvation before it is too late. It is my greatest love and care and my lifetime work to give this information to help and explain our dilemma.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Terry Clark’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help others search for their inner peace and freedom as he has through deep reflection.
Readers can purchase “The Seventh That I Am” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories