Author Kevin Gandy’s New Book, “My Life Struggling with Addiction During the Pandemic,” Follows the Author’s Journey to Recovery During a Tumultuous Time in the World
Recent release “My Life Struggling with Addiction During the Pandemic” from Page Publishing author Kevin Gandy is about the journey of a man who had to struggle staying clean from addiction while facing the complexities of the pandemic.
Philadelphia, PA, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Gandy, a new author from West Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has completed his new book, “My Life Struggling with Addiction During the Pandemic”: an eye-opening work that acknowledges the complications families faced and endured while trying to maintain stability.
Being in quarantine during the pandemic, author Kevin Gandy was inspired to journal his struggles with addiction to living victoriously. He hopes that this book will help others on their journey as well.
Gandy offers a raw look into the reality of battling addiction during the pandemic, writing, “My life… I’m living today in these disaster times, coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19. As I was in the transition of transferring from Kansas City, Missouri, back to Philadelphia, I was really looking forward to changing my life for the better. But at the beginning of March, I had a lot of opportunities planned for myself, so I gave up my schooling ’cause the coronavirus shut down our school. The trade I was taking was barbering. So when I left Kansas City, Missouri, around March 14, 2020—my birthday—I was on the Greyhound bus leaving Kansas City to return to my hometown, Philadelphia. I was sitting on the bus, and I overheard some college students talk about doing their schoolwork from home because the college sent them home to do their homework virtually. Now this was the beginning of the coronavirus, and I didn’t really take it seriously.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Gandy’s in-depth work was written first for educational purposes for the whole family.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “My Life Struggling with Addiction During the Pandemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Being in quarantine during the pandemic, author Kevin Gandy was inspired to journal his struggles with addiction to living victoriously. He hopes that this book will help others on their journey as well.
Gandy offers a raw look into the reality of battling addiction during the pandemic, writing, “My life… I’m living today in these disaster times, coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19. As I was in the transition of transferring from Kansas City, Missouri, back to Philadelphia, I was really looking forward to changing my life for the better. But at the beginning of March, I had a lot of opportunities planned for myself, so I gave up my schooling ’cause the coronavirus shut down our school. The trade I was taking was barbering. So when I left Kansas City, Missouri, around March 14, 2020—my birthday—I was on the Greyhound bus leaving Kansas City to return to my hometown, Philadelphia. I was sitting on the bus, and I overheard some college students talk about doing their schoolwork from home because the college sent them home to do their homework virtually. Now this was the beginning of the coronavirus, and I didn’t really take it seriously.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Gandy’s in-depth work was written first for educational purposes for the whole family.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “My Life Struggling with Addiction During the Pandemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories