Zaivio Launches RepIntel Radar: Real-Time Online Reputation Monitoring Tool
Frisco, TX, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has announced the release of RepIntel Radar, a new feature within its reputation intelligence platform designed to provide users with real-time alerts and analysis of their online presence.
RepIntel Radar allows users to track any individual, business, or brand name across the internet. By entering a subject for analysis and providing an email address, users are notified when new mentions of that subject appear in online content — including news articles, blogs, forums, and social media platforms.
Each alert email includes a direct summary of where the mention occurred along with a reputation analysis report, offering insight into the context and sentiment of the content. This enables users to stay informed and respond quickly to developments that may impact their digital reputation.
“Reputation is no longer something that can be managed monthly — it’s shaped moment by moment. With RepIntel Radar, we’re giving users the ability to see that shaping in real time, and respond with clarity and confidence. It’s about empowering people to stay ahead of the narrative, not behind it.”
— Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio
RepIntel Radar is now available to all RepIntel users and is part of Zaivio’s broader mission to equip individuals and organizations with tools to manage, analyze, and protect their online presence.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is an AI-powered platform that provides digital tools for small businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its product suite includes applications for marketing automation, reputation intelligence, content generation, and business education.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
