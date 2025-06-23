Icee Hot Air Releases New HVAC Efficiency Guide for Inland Empire Apartment Buildings
Corona, CA, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has released a new seasonal HVAC guide tailored to apartment property managers in Corona. The publication focuses on heating system upgrades that can improve energy efficiency in older apartment complexes ahead of the upcoming winter months.
Designed to help prevent mid-season breakdowns and rising energy costs, the guide outlines common inefficiencies caused by aging furnaces and outdated ductwork. According to research from the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA), HVAC systems that are properly maintained and fitted with modern equipment can operate up to 30% more efficiently.
“Property managers face increased strain when heating systems fail during colder months,” said Eric Cruz, Press Specialist at Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating. “Our newly released resource encourages proactive inspection and planning, particularly in multi-unit buildings where energy loss and air quality issues are common.”
The guide highlights how upgrading heating systems before peak season can reduce emergency repair costs, improve indoor air quality, and help maintain tenant satisfaction — particularly in high-demand areas like Corona.
Icee Hot Air’s resource is part of its ongoing initiative to support building owners with seasonal planning tools. The company also plans to publish additional HVAC-focused materials throughout the year to assist with ongoing maintenance and energy-saving strategies.
Copies of the new guide are now available directly from the company and can be requested through its main office.
