Cheapfaremart Launches iOS App – Seamless Travel Booking for iPhone Users
Cheapfaremart, the IATAN-accredited US-based Online Travel Agency (OTA), has published its iOS App – Cheapfaremart: Flights - for seamless travel booking on iPhone or iPad devices.
Orlando, FL, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cheapfaremart, the IATAN-accredited US-based Online Travel Agency (OTA), has published its iOS App – Cheapfaremart: Flights - for seamless travel booking on iPhone or iPad devices. The Apple App Store approved the app on May 16, 2025, but the company delayed the announcement to get some response from users. So far, 105 users from the USA and Canada have downloaded the app, with a daily install count of 3.5. Users have rated the app as 4.8 stars out of 5 for its user experience. With not too many stats in favor, it’s difficult to comment on its success now.
The digital initiative puts the company on par with the leading online travel agencies in the USA. iOS users can now use the Cheapfaremart iOS mobile application to browse flight deals of major and low-cost airlines on routes they want to travel, compare flight itineraries, and confirm their airline tickets. The initial check shows that the rates on the mobile application are lower than those on the website.
The price for the same flight itinerary is lower on the mobile app than on the website. Let’s execute a flight search query – Los Angeles (LAX) to Istanbul (IST). Departure date July 31, 2025, and check it.
Website Price: $584
Mobile App Price: $567
To encourage users to download the app for their travel reservation needs, the company has announced up to $50 off on the first booking with any airline on any route. To claim the flight discount, use the CFMAPP50 code before confirming your payment and booking.
Key features of the app include:
Instant Fare Alerts for price drops on selected routes
Alternate Date/Alternate Airport deals
Multi-Airline Price Comparisons in seconds
One-Tap Booking with secure payment options
Customizable User Profiles for faster repeat bookings
“Fast, user friendly and great service experience,” said Naim Edoro., an early user of the app. “I booked my flight through the Cheapfaremart app. Booked my flight easily through the Cheapfaremart app – smooth and professional service. Customer support was responsive and helpful – customer support assisted perfectly. The app is fast and user-friendly, making booking stress-free. Prices were the cheapest compared to other platforms,” the user added.
The app has yet to incorporate the car rental booking service, which is available on its website.
About Cheapfaremart
Cheapfaremart.com is a flight and rental car booking website controlled by Cheapfaremart LLC, an IATAN (International Airlines Travel Agent Network)-accredited online travel agency (OTA) based in Orlando, USA. The agency is also certified by ARC (Airline Reporting Corporation). Cheapfaremart was established in 2015 to make travel planning smarter and more affordable with an effective comparison of flight options available with major and low-cost carriers.
Address
771 S Kirkman Rd, Unit 112,
Orlando, FL 32811
Ph: 1-844-869-5222
The digital initiative puts the company on par with the leading online travel agencies in the USA. iOS users can now use the Cheapfaremart iOS mobile application to browse flight deals of major and low-cost airlines on routes they want to travel, compare flight itineraries, and confirm their airline tickets. The initial check shows that the rates on the mobile application are lower than those on the website.
The price for the same flight itinerary is lower on the mobile app than on the website. Let’s execute a flight search query – Los Angeles (LAX) to Istanbul (IST). Departure date July 31, 2025, and check it.
Website Price: $584
Mobile App Price: $567
To encourage users to download the app for their travel reservation needs, the company has announced up to $50 off on the first booking with any airline on any route. To claim the flight discount, use the CFMAPP50 code before confirming your payment and booking.
Key features of the app include:
Instant Fare Alerts for price drops on selected routes
Alternate Date/Alternate Airport deals
Multi-Airline Price Comparisons in seconds
One-Tap Booking with secure payment options
Customizable User Profiles for faster repeat bookings
“Fast, user friendly and great service experience,” said Naim Edoro., an early user of the app. “I booked my flight through the Cheapfaremart app. Booked my flight easily through the Cheapfaremart app – smooth and professional service. Customer support was responsive and helpful – customer support assisted perfectly. The app is fast and user-friendly, making booking stress-free. Prices were the cheapest compared to other platforms,” the user added.
The app has yet to incorporate the car rental booking service, which is available on its website.
About Cheapfaremart
Cheapfaremart.com is a flight and rental car booking website controlled by Cheapfaremart LLC, an IATAN (International Airlines Travel Agent Network)-accredited online travel agency (OTA) based in Orlando, USA. The agency is also certified by ARC (Airline Reporting Corporation). Cheapfaremart was established in 2015 to make travel planning smarter and more affordable with an effective comparison of flight options available with major and low-cost carriers.
Address
771 S Kirkman Rd, Unit 112,
Orlando, FL 32811
Ph: 1-844-869-5222
Contact
CheapfaremartContact
Aftaf Ahmad
1-888-679-6041
https://www.cheapfaremart.com
Aftaf Ahmad
1-888-679-6041
https://www.cheapfaremart.com
Categories