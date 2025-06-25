Loveforce Releases Ami Cannon’s “I Love The Rain” as Second Summer Song Drop
On Friday, June 27 Loveforce International will have the second Singles drop of its 6th annual Loveforce Summer, Ami Cannon's “I Love The Rain.”
Santa Clarita, CA, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 27 Loveforce International will have the second Singles drop of its 6th annual Loveforce Summer. The song will be by Recording Artist Ami Cannon. It is entitled “I Love The Rain.”
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “I Love The Rain.” It is an uplifting Pop song anchored by a piano, strings, and sung with a voice that is and enunciates every joyful word in the lyric. Lyrically, the song is about, romance, good luck, music and rain (which is a metaphor for a positive spin on whatever happens). It attempts to evoke memories of a happy, memorable song from a Broadway musical.
“We are proud to release a song of joy in a time of dismal headlines.” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The song is happy and has wonderfully catchy melody, we hope it will help brighten people’s spirits,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “I Love The Rain” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “I Love The Rain.” It is an uplifting Pop song anchored by a piano, strings, and sung with a voice that is and enunciates every joyful word in the lyric. Lyrically, the song is about, romance, good luck, music and rain (which is a metaphor for a positive spin on whatever happens). It attempts to evoke memories of a happy, memorable song from a Broadway musical.
“We are proud to release a song of joy in a time of dismal headlines.” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The song is happy and has wonderfully catchy melody, we hope it will help brighten people’s spirits,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “I Love The Rain” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories