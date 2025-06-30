Author Ruthy Shoemaker’s New Book, "My Quiver in Time," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Recounts Various Moments from the Author’s Life That Have Come to Define Her

Recent release “My Quiver in Time” from Page Publishing author Ruthy Shoemaker is a captivating autobiographical account that invites readers to witness various instances from the author’s life. Spanning from her childhood to precious time spent with her grandchildren, Shoemaker shares her struggles and triumphs to reveal to readers how God has always been by her side.