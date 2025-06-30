Author Ruthy Shoemaker’s New Book, "My Quiver in Time," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Recounts Various Moments from the Author’s Life That Have Come to Define Her
Recent release “My Quiver in Time” from Page Publishing author Ruthy Shoemaker is a captivating autobiographical account that invites readers to witness various instances from the author’s life. Spanning from her childhood to precious time spent with her grandchildren, Shoemaker shares her struggles and triumphs to reveal to readers how God has always been by her side.
Galion, OH, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ruthy Shoemaker has completed her new book, “My Quiver in Time”: a beautiful and emotionally candid memoir that takes readers through various moments of the author’s life, exploring how her family and faith have always served as a guiding light through it all.
“When my son was in the eighth grade, he needed a two-thousand-word report done by the very next day,” shares Shoemaker. “So at three o’clock in the morning, I started typing about my life, and all the crazy things that seem to happen to me daily, and thus, this book was born.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ruthy Shoemaker’s engaging tale is shared in the hope that each event in her life will inspire readers to look beyond themselves and help others in need. Deeply personal and stirring, “My Quiver in Time” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "My Quiver in Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
