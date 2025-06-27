Author Seraphina Ember’s New Book, "The Luto Forest," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Tale That Follows Two Detectives as They Investigate a Small Town Destroyed by Earthquakes

Recent release “The Luto Forest” from Newman Springs Publishing author Seraphina Ember is a compelling novel that centers around Detectives Serena and Spring Salvus, who find themselves in the small town of Cave Hill to assist the residents after a series of earthquakes, only to discover a dangerous secret may have been revealed by these natural disasters that has been unleashed.