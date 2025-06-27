Author Seraphina Ember’s New Book, "The Luto Forest," is a Gripping Sci-Fi Tale That Follows Two Detectives as They Investigate a Small Town Destroyed by Earthquakes
Recent release “The Luto Forest” from Newman Springs Publishing author Seraphina Ember is a compelling novel that centers around Detectives Serena and Spring Salvus, who find themselves in the small town of Cave Hill to assist the residents after a series of earthquakes, only to discover a dangerous secret may have been revealed by these natural disasters that has been unleashed.
New York, NY, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seraphina Ember has completed her new book, “The Luto Forest”: a compelling tale that follows two detectives who head out to a small town to help with the relief efforts following a series of earthquakes, leading to a shocking discovery on unearthed secrets.
“Detectives Serena and Spring Salvus venture into the small sleepy town of Cave Hill, to help after it has been hit by a terrible earthquake,” writes Ember. “As tremors and aftershocks tore things apart, the earthquakes might not have been the only thing shaking up the town. With the help of some unruly men, the Detectives and their newfound friends team together to search for the truth at the bottom of this seemingly quiet town.
“Did the earthquake reveal some hidden secrets that were buried right beneath the surface? Or is this a new threat that has ascended to wreak havoc?
“Follow these two strong female characters on their journey to find out what's really going on in Cave Hill. Will everything come to light or will the dark secrets of this town swallow everyone up?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Seraphina Ember’s stirring tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Luto Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Detectives Serena and Spring Salvus venture into the small sleepy town of Cave Hill, to help after it has been hit by a terrible earthquake,” writes Ember. “As tremors and aftershocks tore things apart, the earthquakes might not have been the only thing shaking up the town. With the help of some unruly men, the Detectives and their newfound friends team together to search for the truth at the bottom of this seemingly quiet town.
“Did the earthquake reveal some hidden secrets that were buried right beneath the surface? Or is this a new threat that has ascended to wreak havoc?
“Follow these two strong female characters on their journey to find out what's really going on in Cave Hill. Will everything come to light or will the dark secrets of this town swallow everyone up?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Seraphina Ember’s stirring tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Luto Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories