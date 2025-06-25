Litigation Attorney Paul Geller Joins Academy Safe Board of Directors
Academy Safe appoints renowned attorney and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Paul Geller to its Board of Directors, strengthening its mission to promote safety in martial arts across the U.S. and Canada.
Coral Springs, FL, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Academy Safe, a leading organization dedicated to promoting safety and well-being in the martial arts community, today announced the appointment of Paul Geller to its Board of Directors. Geller brings a wealth of experience in complex litigation, coupled with a unique dedication to discipline and safety, stemming from his extensive martial arts background.
Paul Geller is a highly respected attorney with a distinguished career spanning over 30 years. He is a Founding Partner of the law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, where he has served as lead counsel in some of the nation's most high-profile consumer, antitrust, and securities class actions. Geller has recovered billions of dollars for communities, consumers, and investors harmed by corporate abuse. His work has been recognized with numerous accolades, including being ranked in "Band 1" in the prestigious international Chambers rankings, a “Trailblazer” by The National Law Journal, and a “Legal Legend” and one of the country’s "Leading Lawyers” by Lawdragon.
Beyond his legal achievements, Geller is a lifelong martial artist and a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has dedicated years to mastering this discipline, demonstrating a commitment to focus, perseverance, and strategic thinking that translates into all areas of his life.
"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Geller to the Academy Safe Board of Directors," said Milton Campis, founder and Executive Director at Academy Safe. "His exceptional legal expertise, personal dedication to the discipline, and safety principles embodied in martial arts make him a valuable asset to our organization. His unique perspective will enhance our mission of promoting safety and well-being throughout the United States and Canada."
Geller's background in complex litigation will provide Academy Safe with invaluable insights into risk assessment, strategic planning, and advocacy. His understanding of the legal landscape will be crucial as the organization continues to develop and implement effective safety programs.
Geller's passion for Jiu-Jitsu is more than just a hobby; it's a way of life that has instilled in him a deep appreciation for the importance of discipline, respect, and personal responsibility. These values align perfectly with Academy Safe's mission to create a safer environment for everyone.
"I am honored to join the Academy Safe Board of Directors," said Geller. "I believe that safety and well-being are fundamental rights that should be afforded to all martial arts students, and I am committed to working with Academy Safe to advance its important mission. My legal background, combined with the discipline and experience I've gained through years of training, will allow me to contribute a unique perspective to the organization."
Geller's appointment to the Academy Safe Board of Directors is effective immediately.
About Academy Safe
Academy Safe is a Non-Profit Organization based in Coral Springs, Florida, dedicated to promoting the safety and well-being of martial artists throughout the United States and Canada. The organization provides resources, education, and advocacy to empower martial arts academies to create safer environments for their practitioners.
Contact:
Milton Campis
Executive Director
milton@academysafe.org
954-220-4932
Milton Campis
