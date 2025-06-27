Author Briggette Ann Blalock’s New Book, "My Two Great-Grandmothers Coloring Book," is an Interactive Coloring Book That Follows a Young Girl’s Thrilling Adventures
Recent release “My Two Great-Grandmothers Coloring Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author Briggette Ann Blalock is a charming coloring book adaptation of the author’s previous tale which follows young Brenda as she spends a wonderful day with her beloved great-grandmothers. With twelve coloring pages and word search puzzles, Blalock brings her story to life in a brand-new way.
San Leandro, CA, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Briggette Ann Blalock, who resides in Oakland, California, where she enjoys drawing and painting, has completed her new book, “My Two Great-Grandmothers Coloring Book”: a unique coloring and word search puzzle book that follows the story of a young girl as she is whisked away to visit her great-grandmothers and spend a magical day with them.
“This coloring collection features 12 full pages of life lessons you can pass on to the children in your life for you to color,” writes Blalock. “It also features 12 full page word search puzzles. You can work out these puzzles simply by following the book (sold separately) as part of the Newman Springs Publication series for experienced colorists; each page is highly detailed and enclosed in a border for a finished look.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Briggette Ann Blalock’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages, inviting them to add their creative flair to the author’s story while challenging their minds with word search puzzles.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “My Two Great-Grandmothers Coloring Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
