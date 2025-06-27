Author Briggette Ann Blalock’s New Book, "My Two Great-Grandmothers Coloring Book," is an Interactive Coloring Book That Follows a Young Girl’s Thrilling Adventures

Recent release “My Two Great-Grandmothers Coloring Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author Briggette Ann Blalock is a charming coloring book adaptation of the author’s previous tale which follows young Brenda as she spends a wonderful day with her beloved great-grandmothers. With twelve coloring pages and word search puzzles, Blalock brings her story to life in a brand-new way.