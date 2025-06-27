Sheri Dent’s Newly Released “My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma” is a Heartfelt Children’s Story Offering Comfort and Guidance for Families Facing Dementia
“My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheri Dent is a touching tale created to help children and families understand and cope with the effects of dementia in a loved one, while celebrating family bonds and cherished memories.
Surf City, NC, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma”: a compassionate and educational story crafted to support families navigating the emotional journey of dementia. “My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma” is the creation of published author, Sheri Dent, a retired kindergarten teacher living in the mountains of North Carolina. Inspired by her love for family, quilting, and personal experiences with loved ones affected by dementia, she wrote this children’s story with her family to support caretakers of those with memory loss.
Sheri Dent shares, “My Angel Quilt is a children’s book that was written to help caretakers who are caring for loved ones suffering from dementia and memory loss. The book helps children understand the changing relationships between a parent and their adult child as the parent progresses through the effects of dementia. My Angel Quilt will help provide ideas of how to help your parent with holding onto her cherished memories, empowering grandchildren to participate in the caretaking process, and bringing families closer together as they progress through this disease together. My Angel Quilt is a quilt that can be passed on through generations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheri Dent’s new book is a beautiful resource for families seeking to bring warmth, understanding, and togetherness during a challenging time.
Consumers can purchase “My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
