Sheri Dent’s Newly Released “My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma” is a Heartfelt Children’s Story Offering Comfort and Guidance for Families Facing Dementia

“My Angel Quilt: A Memory Quilt for Grandma” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheri Dent is a touching tale created to help children and families understand and cope with the effects of dementia in a loved one, while celebrating family bonds and cherished memories.